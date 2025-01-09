Liberian, Jallah Selma Becomes General Manager for Mining At Arcelormittal Liberia

Yekepa — At the epicentre of ArcelorMittal Liberia's mining operations, atop Tokadeh, Gangra and Yueliton Mountains where busy men, women and machines extract iron ore, one man has for several years built for himself, a reputation rooted in hard work, dedication and a commitment to excellence. The man is Jallah Selma, the newly appointed and the first Liberian general manager of mines at ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Selma's presence on the mining site exudes an aura of positive energy that inspires his team to strive for excellence in mining and production and health and safety. While his promotion as General Manager for Mines, is no small feat, for many who follow Selma, this is no surprise, owing to his long track record of service and delivery of top results.

In the world of mining, where expertise, safety, and a deep understanding of the local environment are critical, one of the most powerful success stories is that of long-serving local employees like Selma rising through the ranks to become General Manager for Mines. This evolution for ArcelorMittal Liberia showcases both the importance of investing in local talents and the remarkable contributions people like Selma make to the company.

Investing in its people and creating opportunities for Liberians to continue to take on key roles in the company is integral to ArcelorMittal's business strategy in Liberia.

Selma's ArcelorMittal Liberia journey dates to the early days of the company's presence in Liberia with the rehabilitation of the Yekepa-Buchanan railway by the ArcelorMittal-hired contractor, Odebrecht Construction International where he served as Superintendent for Road Bridges and Culverts.

"My role was to support the team with the earthwork and road rehabilitation so that rail materials could be safely transported."

Selma was instrumental in the successful rehabilitation of the railway and once the project was completed, he and others were recruited by ArcelorMittal Liberia.

"Since joining ArcelorMittal Liberia in 2009, it has been incredible. I can't image that I would have been where I am today. The experience has been all about learning and developing myself. I am proud to be a part of such a great project."

Selma's solid construction engineering background and exceptional performance paved the way for his transition into mining, but as he describes it, the learning curve was not all that smooth.

"Moving into mining was a very big challenge but I was determined and wanted to explore a new field. I started from the lowest level. I started from Rom pad, the loadout area, later moved to pit and even served as tallyclerk and control room operator. I have gone through the different levels."

Selma's determination paid off when he was recognized as 'Employee of the Year 2011' and was subsequently promoted to the role of Mine Infrastructure Superintendent, responsible for the development of new mines.

"I had little knowledge about mines infrastructure but thanks to the mentorship of my bosses and the opportunities provided by ArcelorMittal Liberia, I was able to learn about the role and performed exceptionally.

The adage, "Hard work is the mother of good luck," came true for Selma on January 3, 2025, during the AML employees' awards and dinner night in Yekepa when ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer, Michiel Van Der Merwe, announced him (Selma) as the General Manager for Mining.

The crowd erupted into cheers and celebrations and welcomed the move by the management.

Anthony Kocken, Chief Operation Officer (COO) of ArcelorMittal Liberia followed the announcement with more praise for Selma. "So, Jallah, let me say a few words. Since I arrived, it has been my absolute pleasure to work with you. Your hard work, dedication, commitment, tenacity and ability to bring people together are entirely recognized. This is just a start of a brighter future. On behalf of myself and the senior Management of ArcelorMittal Liberia, I want to say congratulations and we look forward to working together for a bright success."

In a speechless and euphoric mood, Jallah Selma extended his gratitude to the management for recognizing his role and awarding him the prestigious managerial position, dedicating it also to the Load and Haul section of Mining as a way of recognizing their efforts and cooperation in meeting production target.

About Jallah Selma

Jallah S. Selma is an Engineer Technician with 13 years of experience in General Construction, Mining, Earthwork, Roadwork, Civil Work, Architecture Drafting, Administrative and General Supervision.

His skills associated with these technical positions come with training from different institutions including the University of Liberia, the Booker Washington Institute, the ArcelorMittal Online University program, and internal training programs initiated and conducted by AML in Leadership.

Jallah, with 15 awards to his credit, has worked as Acting Mine Manager for AML; Assistant Mine Manager, Mine Infrastructure Superintendent, and Road, Bridges, and Culvert Superintendent.

He also worked in other places as Road, Bridges and Culvert Superintendent for Odebrecht; General Construction Supervisor for the West Atlantic Group of Companies, Senior Construction Supervisor, MAK Construction Company; Construction Field Supervisor, Architecture Construction Consultant, and Draft man, Architecture Construction Consultant.

Since the announcement of Jallah in his new position, scores of congratulatory messages have been pouring in group chats and social media.

Kargah Logan, AML Staff Association President said, "On behalf of the leadership of the Staff Association and the entire exempt staff, we say a big congratulation to our brother on his appointment as General Manager, and we are promising our support to the success of this journey."

"Congrats, Hon. Jallah Selma, on your new role as the GM for ArcelorMittal Liberia Mining. Thank God for you and your family, as well as Liberia," said Darius Vah.

"Effort pays, Mr. Jallah Selma," said Elton Dwayen, "Big boss, big congratulations."

Tonia Kiawu: "Congratulations, Chief! This the reward of building a network and uplifting your people."

Congratulations, Jallah Selma. You worked for it, brother," James K. Kekeh said.

"A very big congratulations, Jallah, well deserved," said Mr. Burphy Herron.