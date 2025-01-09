Nigeria: Lagos Ready to Integrate Commercial Buses Into Reform Initiative

The initiative would be test-run for three months before full implementation when the buses will be branded in Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority colours.

The Lagos State Government says it is ready to integrate mini and midi buses (Korope and Danfo) operating on the Lekki-Ajah axis into the state's Bus Reform Initiative.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on transportation, Sola Giwa, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos signed by the ministry's Director of Public Affairs, Bolanle Ogunlola.

Mr Giwa said that the project was in the planning phase.

"The documentation process for bus operators interested in the scheme is ongoing, with 10 operators having submitted letters of intent to the state Ministry of Transportation, of which six have already been confirmed.

"All participating buses will undergo physical verification by the Vehicle Inspection Service and Motor Vehicle Administration Agency to ensure their roadworthiness and proper documentation.

"Once verified, the buses will be branded in the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority colours and will be equipped with validators," he said.

Mr Giwa said that a framework was being developed to integrate union dues deductions into an e-ticketing system while addressing activities of hoodlums extorting money from transporters.

He said the initiative would be test-run for three months before full implementation.

He said the full implementation of the reform would prevent minibuses from operating on the Lekki-Ajah Expressway.

Mr Giwa said that the buses would be deployed to inner routes and communities.

(NAN)