Ghana: Outgoing Ghalca Boss Questions Clubs' Commitment to Association

Outgoing Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President, Kudjoe Fianoo, has lamented over the unattractiveness of football in Ghana to the corporate world and believes this is the reason for sponsorship challenges.

"As for the challenges they are there, football is no more appealing to corporate Ghana so programmes that needed to be run and run effectively with sponsorships are not happening; you don't get to the level you want to."

He also berated Ghana clubs for their behaviour towards GHALCA, stating that, "I would want to point my finger at one major problem which is the attitude of the clubs to the welfare body as the interest is not as it used to be. People's service to the GFA is more prominent than GHALCA, hence commitment to GHALCA has not been as expected. Fianoo is expected to leave GHALCA later this month after serving as President of the association since 2016 after replacing Alhaji Raji.

Meanwhile, Ghana will miss out on an improved kitty of $10.4 million earmarked for the teams participating in this year's Africa Nations Championship.

The amount will be shared among competing nations in the tournament with the winning country pegged to receive $3.5 million.

The amount is an improvement on what previous winners of the competition have received; 2021 winners, Morocco, received $1.25 million while reigning champions, Senegal, won $2 million for winning the 2022 edition.

Ghana's Black Galaxies will miss out on the 2025 edition of the CHAN expected to take place on February 1-28 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda with 16 nations set to compete.

Ghana failed to qualify after losing 3-1 on aggregate over two legs to Nigeria. -Citinewsroom