Gambia: Banjul North Nam Presents Scholarships to 10 Students

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North, Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, has presented scholarships to 10 students in his constituency.

This initiative was made possible through a generous cash donation of D100,000 from Mr. Serign Hadim Gai, the chairman of SMG ICD Ltd., towards the Banjul North Constituency Education Scholarship Fund.

On Tuesday, 7 January, 2025, Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah officially handed over scholarship funds to 10 students from Banjul North. The D75,000 out of the total funds of D100,000 will cover tuition fees for the students to pursue skills training at the Crab Island Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Center for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Hon. Bah highlighted that the remaining D25,000 from the donation will be allocated to support the tuition fees of other students within the constituency. He noted that this initiative reflects his commitment to empowering youth through education and reducing challenges such as drug abuse and crime in the community.

The Banjul North Constituency Education Scholarship Fund, which Hon. Bah introduced less than three years ago, has already supported 60 students. The NAM emphasised that education is key to unlocking opportunities and ensuring a sustainable future for young people.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Gai for his generous contribution and called on other stakeholders to support similar educational initiatives to benefit more students in Banjul North.