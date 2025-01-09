Senegal Produced 2.96m Barrels of Crude Oil in Dec 2024

The Léopold Sédar Senghor floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) operates the Sangomar oil field, approximately 100 km south of Dakar.
9 January 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Since the end of December, the Sangomar Oil Field has been operating at full capacity.

According to a report from the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines consulted by Seneweb, all the producing wells have been commissioned for oil production and are ready to be connected to the production lines.

These are 12 wells, now all active, which, in accordance with the optimised production schedule of each well, will be able to ensure a total extraction of 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day. In December, 2.96 million barrels of crude oil was produced, of which 2.94 million was shipped and marketed on the international market.

In 2024, annual production amounted to approximately 16.9 million barrels of crude oil, exceeding the initial target of 11.7 million barrels, the report states.

