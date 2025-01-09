Gambia, Senegal Police Chiefs Renew Commitment to Bilateral Ties

Police chiefs of The Gambia and Senegal have renewed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing regional security collaboration amidst first visit of Gen. Mame Seydou Ndour, the Inspector General of Police of Senegal.

The commitment was made at the welcoming ceremony organised by The Gambia's Inspector General of Police at the headquarters in Banjul.

Giving his welcoming statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of The Gambia, Seedy Muktar Touray, thanked his Senegalese counterpart for accepting his invitation to visit The Gambia. "The reason I sent the invitation is for both IGPs to dialogue and discus how best we can strengthen our cooperation and to protect our civilians and our countries at large."

"We are aware that Senegal is the bigger brother this is why we indulge their expertise and collaboration on the way forward in our police system," he stated.

"We are also working on creating a two technical working group from both countries that will work together to make cooperation; whether it's going to be bilateral or memorandum of understanding to further enhance our law implementation."

"Gambia security sector is undergoing a transformation, we are looking for ways to restructure and reposition in line with international standards for us enhance our security governance," he noted.

On his part, Gen. Mame Seydou Ndour, the Inspector General of Police of Senegal, said he was looking forward to engage in key meetings and discussions that would aim at fostering mutual interests between the Gambia Police Force and the Senegalese Police Force.

"This reflects the dedication of both nations to enhancing collaboration in security and law enforcement," he pointed out.

"We want to ensure that we collaborate to an extent that if someone commits a crime in one of the countries and runs into the other, that country could be able to prosecute the person."

"We will make sure we enforce the law effectively by joining hands with our neighbouring countries to make sure we mitigate crime in both countries."

Senegalese IGP was later taken for a conducted tour around the Gambia Police Headquarters and then to the Police Intervention Union (PIU) in Kanifing.