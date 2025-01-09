Nigeria: Governor Abdulrazaq Inaugurates Osi Campus of Kwara State University

The two other campuses of the state-owned university are in Malete and Ilesha Baruba, both in the Kwara North Senatorial District.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has inaugurated the Osi Campus of the Kwara State University (KWASU).

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday, the governor said the campus was located in the Kwara South Senatorial District as a practical step to drive inclusive growth and prosperity across the state.

"This is more than just a project commissioning. The completion of the Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses bears testament to my pledge that Kwara will not be a mortuary of abandoned project. With this, we have again sent the signal that what matters to our administration is the progress of our state, not the political history of any project," he said.

"This is a lesson in history, and we hope it resonates across our state and among our people. In June 2021, I commissioned the Kwara Polytechnic main auditorium, which we funded to completion, more than 20 years after its foundation was laid by the late Governor Mohammed Lawal. This is who we are!

"Today marks the culmination of years of commitment, resilience, and a collective resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education in Kwara State.

"The journey has been marked by significant challenges, including substantial inflation. This project started under the previous administration. It was later abandoned.

"We promised never to abandon it. And what you see here bears testimony to the power of strategic planning, prudent resource management, determination, and good conscience.

"The two campuses, among other projects, will stimulate rapid economic growth and human capital development in these regions, foster a sense of belonging, and create new opportunities for our youths.

"We worked tirelessly to ensure that the infrastructure you see today is up to standards, as recently confirmed by the team from the National Universities Commission.

"From the state-of-the-art studios, lecture halls, and laboratories to the serene learning environment, this campus reflects the commitment of our administration to sustainable development, academic excellence, and social inclusion. This effort aligns with our broader agenda of making Kwara State a hub for innovation, creativity, and technical expertise.

"Today, we are proud to hand over this Campus (Osi) to the community and leadership of the Kwara State University through the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

"Osi Campus will not just be a physical structure but a beacon of hope and a testament to our hard work for future generations, our love for inclusion, economic expansion, and wellbeing of our people.

"As we celebrate this achievement, I call on the management, staff, and students of KWASU to take full advantage of this facility. Let this campus become a breeding ground for world-class professionals whose work will bring honour to Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

"To the host community, we thank you for your cooperation and support throughout this process. Your role in safeguarding this campus and fostering a peaceful environment cannot be overstated. I appeal to you to ensure peaceful cohabitation between the community and the institution.

"Finally, our administration remains committed to expanding the frontiers of development across all sectors. The successes we celebrate today are the sweet fruits of the collective will and hard work of Kwarans."

At the event were the Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Luqman Jimoh, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi; senior government officials, traditional rulers and other dinitaries.

In her remarks, the state commissioner for tertiary education, Mary Arinde, said the completion of Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses would foster regional development and empower the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary for a brighter future.

KWASU's vice chancellor, Mr Luqman, said the new Osi campus will add immense value to the institution by providing a conducive environment for innovation, research, and learning.

"This campus hosts the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, and about seven different programmes are to be housed in this faculty. Initially, only Fine and Applied Arts was existing.

"Your Excellency, I'm happy to inform you that the NUC has approved Geography and Remote Sensing, Urban and Regional Planning, and Estate Management in this campus.

"I am also very pleased to inform you that the students have arrived in this campus. Let me also add that we sought the approval of the NUC come next session for the following programmes namely: Architecture, and Quantity Survey," Mr Luqman said.