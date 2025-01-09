Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko in Tricky MTN FA Cup Matches

MTN FA Cup powerhouses, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have been drawn against Division One and Two sides in the Round of 32 stage of the 2024/25 edition of the competition.

The two clubs, the most successful in the annals of the FA Cup, have amassed a total of 21 titles together, 12 of which are held by the Phobians, with Kotoko having nine titles.

At the draw held at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat, Hearts was drawn against Ho-based side, Home Stars FC, while Kotoko are set to face Accerler8z FC from Kumasi.

The Phobians advanced to the Round of 32 after defeating Division One League (DOL) side, Immigration FC, 4-0 at home, while Asante Kotoko defeated Future Stars 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Hearts of Oak will stay at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon to host the Ho-based side, who defeated Legon Cities 1-0 at the same venue, while Kotoko stay at the Baba Yara Stadium to honour their game.

After eliminating Techiman Heroes SC, defending champions, Nsoatreman FC, will stay put at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre to face Young Apostles in an all-Premier League fixture with Bechem United FC and Nations FC battling at the Nana Gyeabour's Park in Bechem.

Former champions, Medeama SC, will travel to Wassa Akropong to play Nsuapon Fidelity.

Other games of the round will see former champions, FC Nania, play as guests of Accra Lions, Basake Holy Stars FC face Bibiani Gold Stars, Ebusua Dwarfs take on Sekondi Eleven Wise, and Debibi United play Berekum Chelsea FC.

Attram De Visser will lock horns with Kotoku Shining Stars while True Democracy battles Dreams FC.

The rest include Golden Kicks vs. Danbort FC, PAC Academy vs. King Faisal, Dormaa Unity vs. Techiman Liberty Youth, Karela United vs. TF Exponential, and Northern City vs. WA Power.

All Round of 32 games will take place on January 10-13, 2025.