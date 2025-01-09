Ghana: Son Arrested for Allegedly Killing Mother With Pestle After History of Threats

8 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 26-year-old farmer, Yaw Nimoah, has been arrested by the Dambai Police

Command for allegedly killing his mother, Madam Salomey Ama Serwaa, a 60-year-old, with a pestle at Yabram, a suburb of the Oti Regional capital, Dambai.

Mr Philip Kwadwo Bidaba, the Assembly member of Kwame-Akura East Electoral Area told the Ghana News

(GNA) that, the suspect, Nimoah, had a long history of threatening his mother with cutlass on several occasions.

He said the suspect's behaviour had become a concern for the community and he had previously threatened a neighbour with cutlass leading to his arrest, however, he was later released.

Mr Bidaba told GNA that he received a distress call from a good Samaritan, who witnessed the suspect shouting for help, claiming someone had smashed the head of his mother.

According to the Assembly member, he and his Unit Committee Chairman rushed to the scene, where they found the woman lying in a pool of blood on a mat with a smashed head.

"I immediately called the Police command and reported the incident, the Police arrived promptly, arrested the suspect and later returned to collect the deceased, who was then deposited at the morgue of the Worawora Government Hospital for preservation," Mr Bidaba added.

The Police source, who confirmed the incident, said investigations have been opened into the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the suspect, Nimoah is currently in Police custody. --GNA

