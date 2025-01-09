Ghana: Swearing-in Ceremony With Exceptional Grandeur

The venue was the iconic Black Star Square and the occasion was the swearing-in of the 6th President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

It was a ceremony of exceptional grandeur, characterised by glitz and glamour which could pass for the envy of other African countries and the reference point for advanced democracies.

The day was not merely a ceremony to swear-in another president for the republic, but also an occasion to acknowledge and celebrate a historic moment in the country's democratic journey.

On display was an array of rich cultural performances spearheaded by the beating of the giant fontomfrom drums amidst a repertoire of traditional dance.

The whole square was filled to the rafters as thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life, majority of whom were ardent supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thronged the venue to support the new president.

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the event was attended by both the high and mighty including Bola Ahmed Tinibu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the special guest of honour.

Among the tall list of foreign dignitaries were presidents, vice presidents, heads of state, foreign ministers and other high profile personalities.

The presidents were Faure Gnasingbe of Togo, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Patrice Tarloune of Benin, Adam Barow of The Gambia, Mada Bio of Sierra Leone, José Maria Neves of Cape Verde, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau, Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo, William Ruto of Kenya, Joseph Boakai of Liberia, Nangolo Mbumba of Nambia, Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and Idris Derby of Chad.

Also present were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former first ladies, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and the former second lady Mrs Samira Bawumia, Ministers of state and Members of Parliament.

The whole atmosphere was thrown into frenzy when president-elect John Dramani Mahama stepped-up onto the podium to be sworn-in by the Chief Justice, Mrs Gertrude Essaba Torkonoo.

Delivering his inaugural address, President Mahama rallied all Ghanaians to the good cause of resetting the country.

He noted that the task ahead would be tough but with the support and commitment of all, the challenge could be surmounted.

President Mahama expressed hope that the country's macroeconomy would be consolidated and strengthened.

The President subsequently inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Navy and received the 21-gun salute.