Ghana: Bond Market - Turnover Drops 20.58 Percent

Trade activity in the secondary bond market began the year quietly but ended the week with total trades amounting to GH¢522 million.

This was down from GH¢657 million the previous week.

The 2027-2030 maturities accounted for 27 per cent of total trades, with the average yield to maturity (YTM), easing to 25 per cent.

In contrast, the 2031-2038 maturities comprised 73 per cent of total trades, with the average YTM increasing to 28 per cent.

Analysts believe that the former President Akufo-Addo's recent State of the Nation address, where he emphasised the government's commitment to meeting upcoming debt obligations, is likely to enhance investor confidence in the near term.

There is an expected resurgence in trade activity in the coming weeks, particularly as investors react positively to the US$346 million coupon payout to Eurobond holders