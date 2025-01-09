Ghana: World Leaders, Others Congratulate Pres Mahama

World leaders and some important personalities have congratulated President John Dramani Mahama on his inauguration as the Sixth President of Ghana since the country entered constitutional rule in 1993.

President Mahama was sworn in at a colourful ceremony in Accra yesterday, after he won the 2024 general election.

State President of Vietnam Luong Cuong in a message congratulated President John Dramani Mahama on his inauguration as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

Nigeria's opposition leader, Peter Obi, also congratulated John Mahama on his inauguration as the new president of Ghana.

Mr Obi urged President Mahama to strive to always be exemplary in his commitment to the masses and dedication to inclusive development.

"My dear elder brother, President John Dramani Mahama, as you take the oath of office today as President of Ghana, I would like to heartily congratulate you once again and wish you a fruitful tenure. On December 7, 2024, the people of Ghana spoke loudly in an unmistakable voice that they wanted a reset of their country and gave you the mandate to do it. My earnest prayer is that God Almighty will be with you and grant you the wisdom and willpower to prioritise the welfare of Ghana's people rather than the few," he stated.

"Congratulations once again, my dear brother. May your leadership continue to illuminate the path for a stronger Ghana and a better Africa of Kwame Nkrumah's dreams," he stated.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in a statement signed by its chairperson, Ms Kathleen Addy, and copied to The Ghanaian Times, congratulated, President John Mamaha on his re-election to the high office of the land.

The Commission also congratulated the Vice President of the Republic, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, who has made history by becoming the first woman Vice President of the Republic.

The Commission hopes her trailblazing and monumental achievement will inspire the women of this country and generations of women yet unborn.

Touching on the Constitution Day which was observed yesterday, the NCCE said "Today also reminds us of the resilience of our democracy and the progress we have made as a nation towards democratic governance, peace, and development."

"As we celebrate Constitution Day, we must renew our pledge to uphold the values enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, particularly as we navigate the post-election period," the statement said.

It said peaceful coexistence and national cohesion were the bedrock of effective governance and national development, adding that now, more than ever, we, the good people of Ghana, must prioritise unity, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law as we work together to build a prosperous Ghana.

The NCCE said the elections on December 7, 2024, were a testament to the maturity of the country's democratic processes and commended Ghanaians for their active participation in the polls.