Ghana: Lordina Mahama - The Pillar Behind JM's Comeback

Mark Twain, the renowned American author and humorist, famously stated that "behind every successful man, there is a woman." This sentiment aptly reflects the narrative surrounding John Mahama's comeback as President of Ghana. Furthermore, the Holy Bible emphasizes this notion, stating that, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord."

In this context, Lordina, the First Lady, stands as the supportive partner and cornerstone of John Dramani Mahama's successful return to the presidency.

Married to John Mahama in 1992, the couple have five children - Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, Jesse and Farida.

Early life and education

Born Lordina Effah on March 6, 1963, Lordina hails from Jema-Ampoma in the Nkoranza District of the Bono East Region.

She schooled at the Tishigu Anglican Elementary School before enrolling at the Ghana Secondary School, all in Tamale, where she obtained her General Certificate Education.

A trained caterer and hospitality manager, Mrs Mahama is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management and a Master's Degree in Governance and Leadership in 2012.

She also holds a Master of Law (LLM) Degree in International Business Law from the De Monfort University in the United Kingdom, 2019.

First as wife of then MP John Mahama between 1997 and 2008, Lordina moved to the next phase of her political life as Second Lady when the husband became the Vice President between January 7, 2009 to July 24, 2012.

She assumed the role of the First Lady of the Republic when Mr Mahana was sworn in as President following the demise of then President John Mills.

She serve in that capacity until January 7, 2017 following the defeat of the National Democratic Congress at the 2016 polls.

During the eight years in opposition, Mrs Mahama, as Mr Mahama publicly declared on several occasions, provided the needed support to the husband in his bid to return to the seat of government. She was seen attending public events with the husband including some political gatherings. She also ran parallel campaigns to support the come-back bid both in 2020 and the just gone-by 2024 elections.

Political roles

As First Lady, Lordina was elected president of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) in 2015. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President for the West Africa Region of the OAFLA.

Charity works

In her inaugural term as First Lady, Lordina has launched numerous initiatives in the health and social sectors through her Lordina Foundation. The Foundation's efforts encompassed the provision of medical supplies and equipment to more than 60 healthcare facilities, as well as the adoption of orphanages and witch camps.

Some of the orphanages that have benefited from the benevolence of the Lordina Foundation include Frank May Children's Home and Bethesda Children's Home both in Techiman, and the Let Kids Smile Children's Home in Nkoranza, the Tamale Children's Home and Anfaani Children's Home, both in Tamale, the Osu Children's Home and Christ Faith Foster Home in Adenta.

The Foundation has also in recent times built and handed over health facilities to the Ghana Health Service in Nkoranza and Bodom in the Bono East Region, Bole in the Savannah and Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Her work in the health sector, demonstrated above, largely focuses on maternal health which she considers a national issue.

"Maternal care is not just a woman issue but a national issue. When a woman receives quality health care, it contributes to her well-being and that of the child. Health care is not a privilege but human right," she said at the commissioning of a 12-bed maternity facility at Bodom.

Her works has also been in the areas of HIV and AIDS advocacy, breast and cervical cancer advocacy, women empowerment through Technical, Vocational Education and Training and entrepreneurship, scholarships for brilliant but needy students, and care for rural areas amongst others.

The next chapter

Having assumed office as First Lady for a second time after eight years in opposition, Mrs Mahama would be expected to continue with her charity works with assistance from the private sector to augment the efforts of government. She would also be expected to provide the needed support system for the John Mahama led administration.

As the motto of the Lordina Foundation puts it, the First Lady believes that "The more we share, the more we have".

Significant quotes:

"The more we share, the more we have".

"Maternal care is not just a woman issue but a national issue."

"When a woman receives quality health care, it contributes to her well-being and that of the child."

"Health care is not a privilege but a human right".