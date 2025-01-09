Ghana: ICU House Inaugurated in Accra

8 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

A seven-storey Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU), Ghana, building known as the ICU House, has been inaugurated in Accra to enhance its operational activities.

The building, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, bolsters a 3-floor private hotel facility and law chamber and also houses the Accra Regional Secretariat, departments, and specialised units of the union.

Speaking at the inauguration, the General Secretary of the Union, Mr Morgan Ayawine, said the inauguration of the building, which was supposed to have been done long ago, was a testament to what foresight, tenacity, and perseverance of purpose could achieve.

"The commissioning of this building, indeed, should have been done long ago, but due to circumstances beyond the control of the Union, the event could not come on as anticipated," Mr Ayawine said.

Related Articles

"You would all agree with me that, every good and hard work has its crowning glory, and the commissioning of this building (christened as ICU House) today epitomises what foresight, perseverance and tenacity of purpose can achieve," he added.

Mr Ayawine said the 7-storey building, which was envisioned and instituted by the late Napoleon D.K. Kpoh, the 6th General Secretary of the Union, was constructed partly through the levying of ICU constituent members and the national union's funding.

The union, therefore, dedicated the new building to the memory of the late Mr Kpoh for his role in the construction of the edifice.

"Nevertheless, as the old adage goes, it is always "better late than never", which is why, in that belief, we are here today to commission this building dedicated to the memory of the late Napoleon D.K. Kpoh, who initiated and completed the construction of this beautiful and imposing building, christened as ICU House," Mr Ayawine said.

Founded through the merger of five distinct national unions on May 25, 1960, ICU-Ghana has risen through a chequered history and overcome a myriad of obstacles and challenges to attain a prestigious status as the single largest heterogeneous trade union organisation in Ghana today.

The union has carved out a niche for itself not only in organising, collective bargaining and grievance handling, but also offering trade union education to its members to sensitise them in the handling of workplace issues to ensure industrial peace and harmony.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.