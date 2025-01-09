Ghana: Dawn of New Era - There's Hope On the Horizon...JM Assures

President John Dramani Mahama has said despite the economic crisis that have plagued Ghana in recent years, his tenure would mark the beginning of new opportunities for Ghanaians.

In his inaugural speech as he took office yesterday as the sixth president of the Fourth Republic, President Mahama assured that his administration would work to fulfil his electioneering campaign of resetting the country.

"We are a people buffeted by severe economic crisis and hardships. In the last few years, we have legged from crisis to crisis but there is hope on the horizon. Today should mark the beginning of new opportunities. An opportunity for us to make a difference in our governance and our economic management. We shall reset our dear nation Ghana," he stated.

In appreciation to the over six million people who voted for him in the December 2024 presidential poll, the newly inducted president said he would work to bring the needed change to various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

"To the millions of my countrymen and women who joined long queues and waited in the sun for their turn to vote for me, you have my sincerest thanks for honouring me. My firm immutable assurance is that your vote will matter in the work that I will do to make a difference in the destiny of our dear nation. Your courage to bring change will not go in vain," he stressed.

President Mahama said though the promise with which Ghana was born more than six decades ago may be hazy and doubtful because of all what has happened in the past, he urged the citizenry not to be stuck in a state of perpetual pessimism.

Ghana, the President said has often urgently needed leadership with an unwavering desire to get things done to realise the dreams of the citizenry; a leadership he assured to bring onboard.

"I, in all humility, intend to be that leader with your cooperation and help. As your leader, I shall strive to exercise sound judgement and be able to make the right calls at the right time.

"I'll have the humility and presence of mind to take responsibility for any challenges and be willing to act firmly and timeously to resolve the challenges that we face as a nation".

According to him, in as much as Ghanaians take pride in the country's vaunted democracy, the general feeling is that same has not worked for them; a sentiment they have often demonstrated at the polls.

"They expect that if democracy is celebrated as a superior means of governance, then its outcomes must be more tangible and benefit them in their individual lives. Any honest introspection and reflections on the pulse of our nation would reveal that many within our population do not feel that they have benefited from or partaken in this democratic dividend," he said.

The magnitude of the NDC's victory at the elections, the President said should be seen as a powerful message by the Ghanaian people which have often been overlooked by the political class.

He said his partnership with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana's first female vice president, would not only inspire future generations but create opportunities for the people.

"We stand committed to enacting policies that empower women and ensure that the door of opportunity is opened wide for our youth and our women regardless of their background.

"My administration, along with my Vice President, Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will prioritise inclusivity, accountability and innovation forging pathways that will lead to the upliftment of all our citizens