Ghana: Sales Soar At Pres Mahama's Inauguration

Several hundreds of traders cashed in on the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, at the Black Star Square in Accra, on Tuesday.

The traders displayed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) paraphernalia, including T-shirts, handkerchiefs, hand bands, beads, watches and wall clocks, sneakers, whistles and umbrella.

Most of the items were sold at give-away prices as the President's inauguration sort of ended campaigning for the NDC for now.

For instance, a cotton T-shirt which used to be sold at GH¢150.00 was sold at GH¢90.00.

Other items such as hand bands, handkerchiefs, and beads went between GH¢40.00 and GH¢65.00, depending on the quality.

The clocks, watches and umbrella were a bit pricy as they were sold between GH¢180 and GH¢230.00.

Elated Maame Agyeiwaa, who hails from Twifo Ati-Mokwa in the Central Region, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview that her items were cheaper than those of others.

What she had on display were items that ordinary party supporters could afford.

Her items includes hand bands, handkerchiefs, whistles and beads.

Hajia Halima, a trader from Tamale in the Northern Region, had a different story.

She deals in expensive items such as swearing-in cloth, branded cups, mufflers and wall clocks.

Hajia Halima told the Ghanaian Times that she was hopeful the swearing-in cloth would be sold out before the end of the day's ceremony, which had drawn thousands of NDC supporters and people from all walks of life to the venue.

She told the Ghanaian Times that she had made sales of GH¢8, 650 as at 10 a.m.

Mercy Lomotey, a trader from Labadi, shared the similar sentiments as the others who shared their stories with the Ghanaian Times.

She had similar items on display at the far left end of the Black Star Square.

But Ms Lomotey said unlike some traders, she was not in partisan politics.

"I follow the trend; I sell NPP and other political parties' paraphernalia at their rallies," she explained.