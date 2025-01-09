Ghana: Fire Guts Kantamanto Market...Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen Support Traders

Hundreds of traders have been displaced following a devastating fire that engulfed Kantamanto Market in Accra's Central Business District, reducing nearly the entire market to ashes.

The blaze, which erupted late last Thursday, left widespread destruction, with traders scrambling to salvage their goods as the flames rapidly spread.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out suddenly, catching many off guard. "We were asleep when we heard someone shouting. When we woke up, we saw that there was a fire outbreak," one resident recounted.

The Ghana National Fire Service deployed 13 fire tenders from across the Greater Accra Region to combat the blaze.

Speaking to JoyNews, Fire Service spokesperson, ADO1 Alex King Nartey, described the situation as "very serious."

He explained that while firefighters initially managed to douse the fire, their efforts were hampered by the unavailability of a fire hydrant and the depletion of their water supply, leading to the fire reigniting.

Despite the severity of the fire, he noted that there had been no reports of severe casualties so far.

However, ADO1 Alex King Nartey stated that extinguishing the fire could take approximately two days, given its intensity and the conditions on the ground.

Traders and local residents joined firefighters in battling the inferno, but the scale of destruction was immense.

As smoke continued to billow over the devastated market, affected traders grappled with the heartbreaking loss of their livelihoods.

Many are appealing for immediate support to rebuild their businesses, while others are urging authorities to investigate the fire's cause and improve market safety measures.

The outgone Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the traders to commiserate with the them and inspect the damage caused, donated an amount of GH¢200,000 to the traders of Kantamanto Market in Accra, to support the on-going reconstruction of the market.

"What I have seen is very sad and devastating. You have lost your investment and your livelihood and we share in your loss and pains," Dr Bawumia told the traders.

With reconstruction of the market already underway through the traders own efforts, Dr Bawumia expressed delight, adding that his monetary donation was to support the reconstruction of the market.

In addition to the monetary support, Dr Bawumia pledged to personally install CCTV cameras in the market in order to enhance security for the traders.

He also assured them of his continuous support even as he is going out of government.

Former presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, alongside his running mate, Lawyer Kwame Owusu Danso, and senior members of the Movement for Change, also visited the site of the recent Kantamanto Market fire in Accra to express their sympathy to the traders affected by the disaster.

As they toured the charred remains of the once thriving market, Mr Kyerematen engaged with the victims to understand their challenges and offered heartfelt condolences.

As a gesture of solidarity, he donated GH¢100,000 to help ease their immediate challenges, a move that was deeply appreciated by the traders. - JoyNews