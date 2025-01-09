Mozambique's Opposition Leader Mondlane Returns Home

Venâncio Mondlane /Page Facebook
Opposition politician Venancio Mondlane
9 January 2025
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Mozambique's opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has returned to the country ahead of the scheduled inauguration of the ruling party candidate Danial Chapo, who was declared winner of the October 9, 2024 presidential election, according to the BBC. The opposition politician fled the country following the election and claimed the poll was rigged. He has been using social media to call for protests.

Mondlane promised via a social media broadcast last week to return to the country, saying the authorities "will not have to chase him anymore".

Police clashed with his supporters on Thursday as they were prevented from gathering at the main airport to receive him, according to Aljazeera. Thousands made their way to meet the 50-year-old politician. They reportedly cheered as he emerged with a bible in hand, while kneeling to pray.

Last month the constitutional council upheld the results of the electoral commission which declared the ruling Frelimo party winner of the polls. It also maintained the party's majority in parliament. Mondlane denounced the announcement and called for fresh protests, maintaining he's the legitimate winner of the poll.

" You can kill me but my struggle will not die," he said in his Facebook post.

More than 200 people have died since the post-election violence began in the country, which is already grappling with attacks by the armed groups in the northern Cabo Delgado province

