Gambia: Minister Gomez Urges Moherst Staff to Be Patriotic, Committed to Duty

9 January 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Kick starting the New Year with a staff retreat at the MoHERST Office in Bijilo, the Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology on Monday, 6 January 2025, urged MoHERST staff to be patriotic and to be committed to their duties.

The goal of the retreat is to reflect on the achievements registered in 2024 and create a roadmap for 2025.

In his address to staff at the retreat, Professor Pierre Gomez emphasized the importance of defending national interests and delivering results for the Gambian people.

Professor Gomez also highlighted the retreat's objective of having all Directorates and Units present their 2025 work plans for full implementation.

The five-day retreat running from January 6th to 10th, is designed to review the Ministry's activities in 2024, particularly in terms of policies, programmes, and project implementation.

Additionally, the Ministry will focus on outlining a strategic plan to address the challenges faced during the year under review and set a clear way forward for 2025.

In attendance were the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Admin/Finance), Ndey Fatou Trawally, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical) Mucktarr MY Darboe, Directors, Unit Heads, and the Ministry's technical and administrative staff.

Prof. Gomez emphasized the need for active participation and proposed the creation of gender, TVET, and Madrassa Units within the Ministry, with Madrassa education being the key to TVET. He also suggested a retreat with MoHERST's satellite institutions during the last week of January 2025, to strengthen stakeholder engagement.

Prof. Gomez emphasized the need for active participation and proposed the creation of gender, TVET, and Madrassa Units within the Ministry, with Madrassa education being the key to TVET. He also suggested a retreat with MoHERST's satellite institutions during the last week of January 2025, to strengthen stakeholder engagement.

