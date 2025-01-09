Senegal's Police Chief Visits Gambia to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Security Collaboration

The Senegalese Inspector General of Police, General Mame Seydou Ndour arrived in The Gambia for a working visit from January 7 to 11, 2025.

General Ndour was received at the Banjul International Airport by senior officers of The Gambia Police Force, including AIG Ebrima Bah, AIG Pateh Jallow, CP Buba Sarr, CP Adeline Basangeh, CP Mustapha Ndong, and CP Famara Jobarteh, among others.

The General and his delegation were then escorted to their hotel, in preparation for their upcoming engagements.

According to GPF, General Ndour and the delegation visited the Senegalese Embassy in The Gambia on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2025, and the Senegalo-Gambia Permanent Secretariat. Both visits marked the official start of the working engagements of General Ndour and focused on strengthening bilateral relations and fostering collaboration in regional security matters.

The GPF adds that at the Senegalese Embassy, the General's delegation was received by Mr. Lamine Mbaye, the Chargé d'Affaires, on behalf of the Senegalese Ambassador. This meeting underscored the importance of unity and cooperation, with speakers emphasizing shared goals and mutual respect for both citizens, as a gesture of goodwill, General Ndour presented symbolic gifts, signifying the enduring partnership between Senegal and The Gambia.

"Following the visit to the Embassy, General Ndour and delegation proceeded to the Senegalo-Gambia Permanent Secretariat in Fajara, where they were welcomed by Ambassador El Hadji Ibou Boye and his Deputy, Dr. Cherno Omar Barry. Both leaders commended the GPF for facilitating this historic engagement and highlighted the vital role of collaboration in addressing regional security challenges," the GFP said.

The GFP underscored that this significant occasion marked the first official visit of a Senegalese IGP to The Gambia Police Force since 1994, and further underscored a renewed dedication to foster stronger bilateral ties and the advancement of regional security collaboration between the two nations.

The General accompanied by a high-powered delegation, will also engage in strategic discussions, participate in key meetings, and explore avenues to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The GPF stated that these activities set the stage for a series of strategic discussions aimed at fostering stronger bilateral ties and security collaboration between the Gambia and Senegal.

Speaking on behalf of the Gambia Police Force, AIG Bah reaffirmed the Force's commitment to strengthen ties with the Senegalese Police. General Ndour, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and reiterated his dedication to deepening security cooperation between the two countries.

"This initial visit marks the beginning of a significant working tour, which continues with a call at The Gambia Police Force Headquarters in Banjul," the GPF indicated.

The GPF warmly welcomes Gen. Ndour and his delegation and looks forward to fruitful engagements during his momentous visit.