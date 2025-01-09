Nigerian Catholic Priest Denounces Christianity, Joins African Religion

9 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The now-former cleric has served as Catholic priest for 17 years in Anambra State before taking the decision.

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Echezona Obiagbaosogu, has denounced Christianity and joined the African Traditional Religion.

Mr Obiagbaosogu has served as a Catholic priest for 17 years in Anambra State before taking the decision.

The former cleric now teaches African Traditional Religion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in Anambra State.

He hails from the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state which has a high population of Catholic Christians.

'Why I quit Christianity, joined African religion'

Mr Obiagbaosogu told Punch newspaper that he was fascinated by the traditional African spirituality and the art of rainmaking.

After defending his Doctoral dissertation on Wednesday titled "Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine," he said Africa possesses enormous resources and value which have been eroded by colonial powers.

The former priest revealed that he spent several months studying under a renowned native doctor, learning the intricacies of the craft and later conducted research to recover the lost African values.

"I have come to realise that my true calling is to serve my people through the ancient traditions of our ancestors," he said.

"I was a Catholic priest for 17 years before resigning to embrace the traditional African religion."

Journey into African religion

Mr Obiagbaosogu said although his father was a Christian, he too believed in traditional religion.

The former cleric recalled that he once lived with his maternal grandfather who was also a traditionalist and often brought home tree branches for treating ailments due to their medicinal values.

"So, I learned from him (maternal grandfather) to appreciate nature. My background is also significant.

"I was once a Catholic priest. I began this research as a priest five years ago and then left the priesthood, so now I am married," he said.

Continuing, Mr Obiagbaosogu said: "Everything about this research stems from my curiosity about nature and God. The research reflects my curiosity about spirituality and the nature of God.

"As a priest, I had the opportunity to work in the health sector, and I understand what health is all about.

"I conducted this research with the intention of recovering our lost African values. When I was in the seminary, I founded a school called the Society for African Culture."

Art of rainmaking possible

Mr Obiagbaosogu also said the art of rainmaking was possible and part of African values being threatened by Christianity.

He recalled that during his time at seminary school, he witnessed a family friend demonstrate that rainmaking was possible which triggered his interest to research the phenomenon.

"My research in rainmaking and control is rooted in finding the truth and understanding how native doctors contribute to preserving African values. I discovered that it is indeed a reality and done by dibia (native doctors). I am not turning my back on God, but rather, I am embracing the divine in a more meaningful and authentic way," he said

Mr Obiagbaosogu also spoke on the relationship between magic, religion, and science.

"Civilisation began with magic, moved to religion, and today we are talking about nanoscience and other fields.

"The white man was able to explore these magical laws, codify them, and call them science. So, science is essentially what was once magic," he said.

He continued: "We can also access these magical laws, which we call African magic or religion. It is not the African magic of Nollywood. The African magic of Nollywood is one of the tools used to destroy our culture and values."

"African magic is actually African science, which remains unexplored. We must begin to modify, codify, and document it for posterity."

Asked why he quit the Catholic priesthood, he responded: "Life is a process. Things happen, and people begin to look left and right.

"One important thing is for the person to know themselves. If you understand yourself and remain open to reality, you will begin to make decisions for your life."

