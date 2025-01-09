Uganda: Speaker Among Congratulates Ghana's Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin On Re-Election.

8 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has extended warm congratulations to her Ghanaian counterpart, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, on his re-election as Speaker of Ghana's 9th Parliament.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to my brother and esteemed colleague, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, on your well-deserved re-election as Speaker of Ghana's 9th Parliament," Speaker Among posted on her X platform.

Among expressed her enthusiasm for continuing their cordial working relationship, advancing shared interests that benefit the African continent.

"I look forward to continuing our cordial working relationship with the Parliament of Ghana as we advance the shared interests of our great continent," she added.

Among says this gesture of goodwill highlights the strong diplomatic ties between Uganda and Ghana, as well as the commitment of African nations to collaborate and promote mutual development.

