Nigeria: Let Our Security Be Your Priority in 2025, S-East Residents Task Govs

THE security situation in the South-East region in 2024 was to say the least hellish. Literally, the five states of the region were under siege by criminal gangs, codenamed unknown gunmen, who literally took over the region, killing, maiming and kidnapping for ransom.

Residents of the region lived in constant fear and apprehension. The criminals operated as if they were the government running the region.

They took over both the bushes and the roads. Some areas and roads were no-go areas. Both the state governments and the security agencies were overwhelmed.

With the arrest and detention in Finland of Simon Ekpa, whose followers are believed to be behind most of the violent attacks in the region, what strategy do the governors and security agencies activate to secure the region and completely end sit-at-home, and revive the once bubbling economic and social life in the region?

Other states should emulate Enugu; deploy technology

The five states can collaborate and embark on technology-driven security architecture. Enugu State just commissioned ultra-modern Command and Control Security Centre, fitted with 21st Century technology gadgets and 150 patrol vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras linked to the centre for ease of monitoring and tracking criminal elements and their activities and ensuring that they don't succeed in causing any havoc in the state.

If all the states will do the same, link each other with hi-tech security gadgets, it will go a very long way to solving the security crisis. The South-East region has a small land mass; therefore, if the governors are really serious about fighting insecurity, this is the way to go. They can chain the region with security technology. The distance between the five states is such that they could afford technology that will monitor them, especially the boundary areas to know when danger lurks. This is possible if they have the political will.

Let them dig deep to find out the real people behind the insecurity --Bishop Opoko

The Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Archbishop Raphael Opoko urged the governors to implement the blueprint of the Owerri Security and Economic Summit, saying it would end the lingering insecurity in the zone. He said fighting insecurity to a halt needs genuine commitment by the governors, insisting that as the chief security officers of their respective states, the governors have all it takes to contain insecurity in the region and restore the zone's economy.

Opoko said pointing accusing fingers at the Indigenous People of Biafra over the insecurity in the South-East, had not brought any solution, and tasked the governors and security agencies to review their strategy.

"I don't think that fighting insecurity in the South-East is beyond the governors. They are the chief security officers of their states. Fighting insecurity is not all about budgeting even though that is needed. It involves a lot of intelligence-gathering.

"Again, all this narrative of calling IPOB all the time has not worked. Even when criminals are destroying the zone, they keep calling IPOB. We should go beyond that narrative and find out the real people behind this menace. The security agencies should rise to their responsibilities.

"The governors should get the recommendations we made at the security and economic summit held in Owerri. That document should be implemented," Opoko advised.

They should integrate the town unions in their security strategy --ASITU

The National President of Association of Igbo Town Unions, ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe noted the need for the governors to integrate the town unions in their security architecture as they are the closest to the people.

"We have stated severally that any security strategy that does not integrate the peculiar nature of the people in its operations will not work. It is only a locally developed and modernised security system that incorporates the ubiquitous town unions that will reduce the incidence of insecurity in the region. This is so because the town unions are in the grassroots and understand how it works.

"We have also said it loud and clear that most of the insecurity, particularly those with their roots in the sit-at-home and agitation for independence of Biafra are attributed to continual detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. That is why we said that the Federal Government should release him to us and then reassess the security situations in the South-East. It will not cost them anything to do so.

"Finally, for the South-East governors to get security right in their various states, they should be sincere in dealing with the situation head-on in the various states", ASITU said.

Anambra security situation is worrisome, frightening; needs serious urgent action

The security situation in Anambra State is indeed worrisome and frightening. Hardly any day passes without a story of killing or kidnapping. This is a source of serious concern to the residents. And Governor Soludo has been under severe criticism over this.

One person consistently tasking him on the security situation is Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, the fiery priest of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, in Idemili North Council. Following the recent rescue of another priest, Rev. Fr. Nonso from the kidnappers' den, Fr. Obimma openly declared that the security situation in the state has totally broken down. He narrated his personal effort to assist the rescue team because the state government could not do anything.

He narrated: "I approached a state outside Anambra and begged them to use their tracker to find my brother priest. They tracked him and sent the full location to me. I sent it to security people and they asked me what I wanted them to do with the information. I told them to go after the kidnappers and rescue our priest, but they told me they usually don't go into the forests.

"I opted to lead the operation. I called the Chief Security of Adoration and told him to assemble his men and that those who have cutlasses should bring them and those who have guns should bring them. I told them that I will lead the operation. When they saw that I was serious, the police then told me that I should not worry, that they can rescue him, only that they lack logistics.

"I had to send N1 million to them. This is a state where we have a governor who receives security votes, but it is individuals that are now funding security.

"I called former governor, Chief Willie Obiano and asked him where the trackers he bought during his tenure were, and he said they were all there. What it means is that we do not have security in this state. May God continue to protect his people," the priest lamented.

Speaking further, Fr. Ebube Muonso said: "What was shocking was that for the one week the kidnapped priest was in custody, his phone line remained open and the kidnappers never bothered to put it off or even dispose of it, knowing that they could be tracked through it. They knew that there is no security in this state. That is why I said there is no security in Anambra State. Imagine using a tracker from another location to trace kidnappers, yet security operatives refused to act until I opted to use my own security to rescue the victim, and later they accepted and I still paid them N1 million for mobilisation."

Another stakeholder who is worried about the security situation in the state is Chief George Moghalu, who opined that the problem of insecurity in the state could be solved if the local vigilante groups in the various communities are adequately empowered.

"Since the issue of state police has not been effectively addressed, what is wrong in organising village vigilantes in the various local government areas? All the local governments should be linked with radio services and vehicles provided for security agencies. Any amount spent by the state on security is justified because the truth about it is that we can't talk of investment if the state is not safe", Moghalu stated.

While acknowledging that there are security challenges in the state, Governor Soludo, however, cautioned against politicizing the issue.

"Indeed, critics of the current security situation raise valid points that deserve attention. However, sometimes, the tendency to politicize security challenges or exaggerate incidents for ulterior motives serves no one's interests. What Anambra needs now is a unified approach where government efforts are complemented by citizen cooperation.

"This means regular intelligence sharing between communities and security agencies, constructive dialogue between critics and government officials. Security, by its nature, universally demands a collaborative approach", the governor said.

However, there is a report that the government will soon unveil a new security operation codenamed: "Operation udo ga achi" (Peace shall reign). Already, a large number of vehicles equipped with security gadgets were said to have been procured for the operation.

Go beyond periodic donation of vans to security agencies

A retired Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Owerri, Imo State, Michael Mgboji, urged the governors to adequately equip security agencies. Mgboji said equipping security agencies should go beyond periodically donating vans to them, saying that governments pay lip service to the issue of security and prefer to play to the gallery.

"Adequate equipment of security agencies remains the panacea. Governments are paying lip service to issues of security and playing to the gallery. Adequate equipment doesn't mean donating vans periodically to security agencies. We must invest in technology. With the right technology, kidnappers will have no hiding place," he said.

We deploy intelligence- gathering network down to the grassroots -- Ebonyi Govt

In Ebonyi State, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor said they have enjoyed peace and security because of the security architecture put in place. He said the government has been using human resources at grassroots level to gather intelligence across the local government areas of the state.

"The security architecture put in place by this administration has been fruitful. Even at the height of the activities of the non-state actors that almost crippled the South-East, Ebonyi State remained a peaceful and business-friendly environment with people going about their normal businesses.