Nigeria: Ibadan Stampede - Court Reserves Ruling On Bail Applications By Ooni's Ex-Wife, Others

AN Oyo State High Court sitting at Ring Road, Ibadan, yesterday, reserved ruling till January 13, 2025, on the bail applications filed by the ex-queen, Naomi Silekunola; owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hazmat and the principal of Islamic High School, Basorun, Mr Abdullahi Fasasi.

The three were detained over a tragic funfair in Ibadan about three weeks ago which led to the death of 35 minors.

When they appeared the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, they were ordered to be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre till January 13, 2025.

But their counsel filed bail applications in the State High Court before Justice K. B. Olawoyin, which were heard yesterday.

The former wife of the Ooni of Ife, was represented by her counsel, Musibau Adetunmbi, SAN, while Adekunle Sobaloju, SAN, held the brief for Hamzat and the principal, Mr Fasasi was represented by Mr Waheed Olajide.

Counsels to the suspects had filed applications for bail on behalf of their clients.

All the three counsel argued for their clients separately in a proceeding that lasted over five hours.

In their respective arguments, the counsels told the court why the applicants should be allowed to enjoy their freedom adding that there are no sufficient evidence before the court to warrant their confinement to a correctional facility.

The applicants' counsel argued that the prosecution failed to act according to the dictates of the law by arraigning the suspects at the Magistrate Court on Holden charge when it knew that the court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the alleged offence in the first place.

However, the Oyo State government, which earlier filed a counter application, opposed the bail applications of the suspects.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Abiodun Aikomo, led top officials from the Ministry of Justice to represent the state government.

The AG said: "We submit that the applicants have failed to show exceptional circumstances that will warrant the court to exercise its discretion in their favour."

The court then adjourned to January 13, 2025 for further proceedings.