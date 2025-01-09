Nigeria: Antetokounmpo Stars As Bucks Beat Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 11 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high 13 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 128-104 in the NBA.

Damian Lillard added 25 points in Toronto for the Bucks, who had lost four of their previous five games, all to teams with losing records.

Antetokounmpo suffered a cut finger in the first half that required stiches, but was able to continue before being rested in the fourth quarter as the Bucks secured a comfortable win.

Zach LaVine notched up 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Chicago Bulls fought back from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-110.