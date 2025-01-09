Nigeria: Obi - Atiku, Labour Party Blast APC

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed strong disapproval of the remarks by National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Felix Morka, against Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate.

He said if anyone had crossed the line, as alleged by the APC spokesman, it was President Bola Tinubu's government.

Atiku's statement, posted on X platform yesterday, came on a day Labour Party, LP, also raised alarm over what it described as a threat to democracy and freedom of speech in Nigeria.

The former vice president, who described Morka's comments as a troubling indicator of the ruling party's drift towards authoritarianism, said: "If anyone has truly 'crossed the line,' it is the Tinubu-led government, which seems intent on crushing opposition figures, rather than engaging them in meaningful dialogue."

He said such rhetoric betrayed a deep disdain for democratic principles and undermined the values of constructive dialogue in a pluralistic society.

"The choice of words, particularly the ominous phrase 'crossed the line,' is not just undemocratic but also alarming. It hints at an authoritarian mindset where dissenting voices are seen as threats to be silenced rather than contributors to governance.

"In any true democracy, the government's critics play a vital role in ensuring accountability and transparency. Attempts to stifle these voices only serve to erode public trust and weaken democratic institutions.

"This kind of language is not only reckless but also unbecoming of a party that claims to uphold democratic values. Peter Obi, like any opposition leader, has the right to advocate for accountability and good governance without being subjected to threats or ridicule."

The PDP stalwart further noted that democracy thrived on the robust exchange of ideas and the freedom of opposition leaders to critique government policies.

He also condemned Morka's disparaging characterisation of Obi's calls for dialogue, which the APC spokesperson likened to "a lawless Wild West scenario."

The former vice president's statement also highlighted concerns about the detention of Mahdi Shehu, a vocal critic of the current administration, who had been "held without clear justification."

Atiku described Shehu's situation as part of a "pattern of silencing dissenting voices."

He added: "The prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu and others is a glaring example of the administration's disregard for fundamental freedoms.

"If anyone has truly 'crossed the line,' it is the Tinubu-led government, which seems intent on crushing opposition figures rather than engaging them in meaningful dialogue."

Atiku called on the APC to clarify Morka's statement, particularly the veiled threat that Obi "must be ready for whatever comes his way."

"Such a chilling insinuation demands an immediate explanation. The ruling party must demonstrate its commitment to democracy by retracting this inflammatory rhetoric and apologizing to Peter Obi and the Nigerian people.

"Civil society groups and other stakeholders have joined in condemning the APC's approach to handling dissent. Many have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to adopt a more inclusive and tolerant stance towards opposition figures.

"It is now time for all men and women of goodwill to intervene. The administration must recalibrate its approach to dissent and opposition, as these voices are crucial to the health of any democracy. Without them, we risk sliding into authoritarianism, which has no place in our society."

Also reacting to the issue yesterday, Labour Party wrote President Tinubu, raising alarm over what it described as threats to democracy and freedom of speech in Nigeria.

In an open letter addressed to the President, Marcel Ngogbehei, who serves as the Director General of Labour Party Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, expressed grave concerns over what he termed 'inflammatory remarks' by Morka.

He argued that these statements were beyond political rivalry, undermining free speech, constructive criticism, and political pluralism, which are foundational principles of Nigeria's democracy.

The letter further warned that the rhetoric targeting Peter Obi suggested a dangerous trend toward the suppression of opposition voices.

I didn't threaten your life, stop telling lies, APC spokesman tells Obi

However, Felix Morka, spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday denied threatening the life of Peter Obi.

In a statement, the APC spokesperson, who asked Obi to stop peddling falsehood, said: "While everyone has a right to free speech, no one has a right to peddle misinformation or outright falsehood.

"The right to free speech granted by our country's Constitution is not Mr. Obi's exclusive right but a right that is available to all Nigerians, including Morka.

"Mr. Obi cannot disseminate misinformation and demand or expect that no one should disagree or challenge his false narrative."

The APC spokesperson alleged that the former governor leads a "mob" who issues "death threats" to anyone who disagrees with him.

He said: "Many eminent and highly respected elder statesmen have been serially attacked, humiliated and bullied by Obi's online followers. Obi has never condemned their conduct or called them to order.

"Obi must think himself to be Nigeria's sacred cow, the super citizen, quintessential, without blemish, beyond reproach, always right, never wrong, and endowed with the supreme and inalienable right to deride, castigate, intimidate blackmail and incite Nigerians against other political leaders who disagree with him, even those who defeated him decisively in the last general election.

"Mr. Obi is not entitled to any monolithic or exclusive constitutional or extraterrestrial liberty over and above any other citizen."

Morka said Obi has incited people against him by claiming that his life was threatened, adding: "That is unacceptable. As a public figure, Mr. Obi bears a responsibility to provide accurate and truthful information."