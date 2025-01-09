Nigeria: 'You've Been Reliable' - Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Wife Ibijoke At 58

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has celebrated his wife, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as she turns 58 on Wednesday, describing her as a dependable partner and a pillar of support in his administration's development efforts.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor lauded Ibijoke, a medical doctor and Chairperson of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), for her unwavering commitment to the Greater Lagos agenda.

Sanwo-Olu praised his wife as a devoted wife and mother, prayer warrior, and compassionate leader who has impacted many lives both as a medical practitioner and as Lagos State's First Lady.

Highlighting her contributions, he acknowledged her role in advancing the THEMES+ development agenda, which focuses on improving the lives of millions of Lagosians. He commended her courage, kindness, and dedication to delivering the dividends of democracy to the state.

"My jewel of inestimable values has been a major pillar of my success, standing by me all through the journey for several decades. We've sojourned together in the turbulent public space and standing side by side, working for the good people of Lagos State.

"Ibijoke is worth celebrating for being a God-fearing and kind-hearted woman, a good companion, a caring and loving wife and mother. She is a passionate Christian, a prayer warrior, and a lover of children.

"My dear wife of almost three decades has complemented the roles that God has given us now with all sense of dignity, dedication, and hard work. She has played critical roles through her pet projects and people-orientated programmes sponsored by her office and COWLSO in ensuring that good governance and dividends of democracy are delivered to Lagos residents, particularly women and children.

"On behalf of my children, family, the government, and the entire people of Lagos State, I celebrate my trusted and reliable partner and lifetime partner, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 58th birthday.

"On this occasion of her 58th birthday, I thank God for her life and appreciate her for all the support, time, sacrifice, and contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State in different sectors.

"I also use this auspicious occasion to appreciate my darling wife for her remarkable contributions to our family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity in general. I wish her good health and more prosperous and impactful years ahead," the governor added.