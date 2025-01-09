Nigeria: Lagos Seals 619 Facilities Over Environmental Violations

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has sealed at least 619 facilities, including Mosques, Churches, hotels, among others for various environmental infractions in 2024.

General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, disclosed this during a media interactive session in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ajayi revealed that noise pollution accounted for 528 of the closures as the agency intensified its enforcement of environmental laws.

He said: "These operations are targeted households, hotels, and worship centres under the Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017."

While he noted significant achievements by the agency in 2024, Ajayi said the agency would double its advocacy for environmental consciousness in 2025 while focusing on stricter enforcement of existing laws.

He disclosed plans to intensify action against noise pollution, enforce anti-smoking regulations by designating smoking and non-smoking zones, and advocate proper waste management through authorised disposal bodies.

He explained that public complaints would be handled more effectively through an expanded complaints centre and digital channels, while academic publications and public awareness campaigns would also be increased.