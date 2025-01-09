Nigeria: More Than 7m Registered Electricity Customers Yet to Be Metered - Nerc

·Says metering, billing accounted for 63% of customer complaints

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, said 7,182,909 or 53.8 per cent customers have not been metered.

The Commission disclosed this in its third quarter (Q3) of 2024 report, released yesterday, which showed that 6,156,726 or 46.15% customers out of 13,339,635 registered across the nation have been metered.

The Commission also noted that, "184,507 end-user customers were metered across all the Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos with Ikeja, Ibadan and Abuja DisCos recording the highest number of meter installations - they accounted for 25.45%, 21.48% and 14.61% respectively, of the total installations."

"Relative to 2024/Q2 when 51,826 customers were metered, there was a +256.01% increase in the total number of customers metered in 2024/Q3.

"All DisCos except Aba (-43.90%), Kaduna (-24.69%) and Jos (-9.31%) recorded improvements in the number of meter installations. Eko, Ibadan, Ikeja and Benin DisCos recorded the greatest improvements of +2,120%, +575.60%, +417.40%, and +389.32% respectively in the number of meter installations compared to 2024/Q2."

Meanwhile, the NERC report for Q3'24 also showed that metering and billing accounted for 63 per cent of customer complaints received across all power distribution companies, DisCos, in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

The report showed that the number of complaints received from all DisCos in Q3 2024 was 328,696.

According to the regulator, this represented a 14.35 percent increase compared to the 287,441 complaints received in Q2 last year.

It stated: "The most common issues among the 328,696 complaints received by DisCos in 2024/Q3 were metering (41.95%), billing (21.28%), and service interruption (7.05%). These three (3) complaints categories cumulatively accounted for 70.28% of the total complaints in the quarter.

"Eko DisCo received the highest number of complaints (64,987) representing 19.77% of total complaints received. Yola DisCo received the least number of complaints (2,583) representing 0.79% of total complaints received.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Benin (+96.16%), Kano (+52.22%), Yola (+26.74%), Eko (+21.75%) and Abuja (+21.30%) DisCos recorded the most significant increase in the number of customer complaints received in 2024/Q3 compared to 2024/Q2.

"Only Enugu (-5.68%) DisCo recorded a decrease in the number of customer complaints received between 2024/Q2 and 2024/Q3."

The Commission also noted that its customer complaint units (CCUs) received 5,287 complaints, of which 1,647 were resolved, indicating a resolution rate of 31.15 percent. The resolution rate, according to the report, is an 8.77 percent increase compared to the 22.38 percent resolution rate recorded in Q2 2024.