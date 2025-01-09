Nigeria: We're Committed to Tackling Poverty in Kano - - Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, yesterday, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to tackling poverty head-on in the state.

Governor Yusuf said this while disbursing N50,000 grants to 5,200 women selected from the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said: "We are here for the continuation of a remarkable programme we initiated, which is an empowerment of 5,200 women from across the 44 local government areas and from the 484 wards. Allow me at this point to refresh the memory of this gathering, as well as the good people of Kano State, about one of the promises we made during our statewide campaign in 2023.

"During that time, we promised to commit ourselves to empowering a significant number of women, so as to enable them to become self-reliant, take care of their families, and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic well-being of the entire society.

"As we witness the fulfillment of that promise we give all gratitude to Allah for making it possible. Let me say here that since the launching of this intervention program in May 2024 this administration has improved the livelihoods of over 41,600 vulnerable women by removing a significant financial barrier stopping them from contributing to the economy of their state.

"Through this laudable program we aim to provide a seed of funds for our indigent women to engage in projects and learn skills to become artisans and self-reliant.

"We have been committed to the distribution of monthly working capital of 50,000 Naira per head to 5,200 women. Let me again emphasize the role of women in nation building which cannot be over-emphasized."

"A significant part of our social crisis is rooted to how our society comes to invest in women and empower them to be economically competitive. A 2022 Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index report showed that Kano State ranked above the national 63% average with about 10.5 million people being multi dimensionally poor. This data shows that we must implement deliberate policies to lift millions of our citizens out of poverty and by the grace of Allah, this is exactly what we have been doing.

"We understand very well that to tackle gross poverty, we need to give people more than just capital. Our administration aims to empower people with the knowledge and skills to make the right decisions to improve their fortunes.

"Therefore, we also tried to roll out several programmes to improve access to quality education guarantee food security fast-track rural development and urban renewal and create employment opportunities for our youth and women to mitigate the impact of catastrophic health care spending on low-income earners.

"At this juncture, I want to call on all the women beneficiaries of this empowerment to make sure that they utilize the capital of 50,000 given to each one of them responsibly I want to re-notify you that the capital given to you is not a loan. It is government's gesture to give them free without any refund or any tax attached to it. We, as a government, reason that you stand a higher chance of creating wealth in our society when you are not in debt. We hope you will reciprocate our magnanimity by investing wisely and working hard to break out of the poverty cycle. As your governor whom you have entrusted with your popular mandate in 2023 I would be the happiest person to see that by next year, most of you have become employers of labour in your locality through this program. As we begin implementing our 2025 budget, I want to confirm that we have made adequate provisions for the social sectors to tackle poverty head-on by the grace of Allah."