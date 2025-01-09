Nigeria: PDP, APC Bicker Over N31bn Underpass, Roads Project in Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the decision of the state government to allocate over N31 billion for the construction of an underpass and other road projects within Gombe metropolis.

The party in a statement yesterday by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdulkadir Ahmed Dukku, said the recent announcement by the state's Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Usman Kallamu Maijama'a, comes at a critical time the people of the state were facing hard times including hunger.

He condemned what he described as displacement of priorities by the government, saying that citizens of the state have lost hope in the APC administration.

But reacting, the APC, described the allegation as an attempt by the PDP to stand truth on its head and cause disaffection among the people of the state.

A statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Moses Kyari, also described the allegations as false.

The APC spokesman said, "The allusion by the opposition PDP only goes to show how bereft they are of what the government is about."

He said the claim that the project is coming at a time when there is poverty and health sector crisis is baseless, "And is consistent with a party riddled with internal division and gasping for breath."