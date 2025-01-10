Nigeria: IGP Orders Clampdown On Killers of Borno Policemen

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has directed an immediate crackdown on those responsible for the explosion at Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State which claimed the lives of two officers on Thursday.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. He revealed that the tragic incident resulted in the deaths of Inspector Bartholomew Kalawa and Corporal Mustapha Huzaifat.

Following the attack, the IGP ordered the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) for Zone 15, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, to deploy all necessary resources to apprehend the perpetrators. He also directed close collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

The IGP expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers, assuring them that their sacrifice would not be in vain. He also confirmed that all benefits and entitlements of the deceased officers would be promptly paid to their families.

A statement by the spokesman of the Police Command in Borno, Kenneth Daso, on Thursday, disclosed that officers engaged the perpetrators.

"On 9th January 2025 at about 12:10 am, unknown gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Terrorist attempted to invade Nganzai Police Division, gallant officers who were on watch repelled the terrorists, after series of exchange in a gun battle.

"The terrorist threw hand-grenades which unfortunately landed on a shelter tent behind the division, and fatally wounded two officers," Daso said.