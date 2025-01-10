Nigeria Expresses Concern Over Post-Election Violence in Mozambique, Calls for Calm

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressed deep concern regarding the escalating post-election violence in the Republic of Mozambique, particularly in the capital city, Maputo, and other major cities such as Beira and Nampula.

Reports indicate that the unrest has already resulted in over 121 fatalities and more than 380 injuries.

The violence is believed to have erupted following the Constitutional Council's announcement confirming Daniel Chapo of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as the winner of the presidential election, having received 65% of the vote, a result that has been vehemently rejected by the leader of the opposition.

In a statement made available by the acting spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the federal government has called for calm and advised the aggrieved political party to explore appropriate legal means to seek redress.

"According to reports, the violent protests erupted after the Constitutional Council confirmed Daniel Chapo of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as the winner of the presidential election with 65% of the vote and the results were rejected by the leader of the opposition party.

"Therefore, the Federal Government of Nigeria calls for calm and advises the aggrieved political players to explore appropriate legal means to seek redress.

"Our thoughts are with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of all those affected by the dreadful crisis".