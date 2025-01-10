West Africa: Hmpv / Nigeria Is Safe for Now - Ncdc

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has assured Nigerians that no human metapneumovirus (hMPV) cases have been registered.

In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and partners, NCDC said a risk assessment classified the threat of hMPV in Nigeria as moderate.

This announcement follows reports of increased respiratory infections in parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including China.

The rise, attributed to seasonal trends, involves common respiratory pathogens like hMPV, influenza, and RSV.

In a public advisory signed by its Director General, Dr Jide Idris, the NCDC stated that it is closely monitoring the global situation and has implemented measures to safeguard public health.

The agency urged citizens to remain calm, avoid panic, and adhere to preventive health measures by Practicing good hygiene, following respiratory etiquette, staying home when unwell, strengthening immunity, seeking medical attention, and getting vaccinated.

The NCDC said it remains vigilant and committed to public safety, providing regular updates and ensuring Nigeria's preparedness against potential health threats.

"Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and follow public health advisories," the statement added.