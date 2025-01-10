Africa: China Opposes Foreign Interference in Africa

Forum on China Africa Cooperation, also known as FOCAC (file photo).

China has reiterated its opposition to foreign interference in the internal affairs of African nations.

This is even as it pledged unwavering support for the African Union (AU) and other sub-regional organisations in their quest to address the continent's challenges through dialogue and homegrown solutions.

The Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, made the statement during a briefing at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing State House correspondents through an interpreter, Wang emphasised China's commitment to fostering a strong and independent Africa, unshackled by external pressure.

"China will firmly support Africans in addressing African issues in the African way," Wang declared.

"African people are the real masters of this continent. They have every wisdom, capability, and right to resolve their issues."

Wang reaffirmed China's support for the AU and other sub-regional entities, calling them critical platforms for constructive dialogue and conflict resolution.

He stressed that China's vision for Africa involves empowering its institutions to tackle disputes and security challenges on their own terms, without external coercion.

The Chinese foreign minister also highlighted Beijing's broader agenda of collaborating with African countries to strengthen their peace and security frameworks.

This includes a 1 billion yuan ($140 million) grant in military assistance, training 6,000 military personnel, and 1,000 police and law enforcement officers across the continent.

According to Wang, these efforts are part of China's Global Security Initiative (GSI), which aims to build sustainable peace and stability in Africa by supporting locally-driven solutions.

"We will work to advance the partnership action for common security, making the Global Security Initiative in Africa a fine example of global cooperation," he said.

Wang further emphasised China's opposition to power politics and external manipulation in Africa, stating that Beijing is committed to supporting the sovereignty of African nations.

He pointed out that China, the second-largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, will continue to champion Africa's voice in global forums, including the United Nations Security Council.

"China will firmly support Africa in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, practising true multilateralism, and ensuring that power politics and bullyism have no place in Africa," Wang stated.

In his remarks, Wang also underscored China's commitment to economic security through development, reaffirming the 360 billion yuan ($49 billion) funding announced at a recent China-Africa summit.

He expressed confidence that deepening cooperation in various sectors would help Africa achieve long-term stability and prosperity.

This renewed pledge comes at a time when Nigeria, as the current chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), plays a pivotal role in regional stability efforts.

Wang noted China's readiness to support Nigeria's leadership in uniting regional countries, fostering reconciliation, and enhancing security cooperation.

"China supports Nigeria in rallying countries in the region to achieve strength through unity, build synergy through reconciliation, and promote security through cooperation to achieve peace and stability," Wang concluded.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit highlights Beijing's growing role as a key partner in Africa's security and development landscape, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a shared future with the continent.