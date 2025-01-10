Nigeria Opposes Use of Foreign Mercenaries to Battle Insurgency, Banditry

The Nigerian government, yesterday, ruled out the possibility of engaging foreign mercenaries in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other security challenges facing the country.

The government said it did not believe such foreign forces held out any hope of solving the myriad security problems different parts of the country had been contending with.

It, however, indicated interest in working with China to domesticate production of military equipment to avoid delays involved in the procurement of the equipment from foreign countries.

President Bola Tinubu made the comments yesterday while receiving the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, at State House, Abuja.

A release issued by the president's Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu called on the government of the People's Republic of China to increase the $2 billion currency swap agreement between Nigeria and China to enhance trade between the two countries.

He said increasing the level of currency swap would speed up infrastructure development in Nigeria and deepen the strategic bilateral relations.

The president also called for an upward review of the $50 billion aid package for Africa, which China's President Xi Jinping announced last year.

China and Nigeria recently renewed their currency swap agreement, valued at 15 billion yuan (approximately $2 billion), to enhance trade and investment.

"We still demand more in the area of currency swap. The level you have approved as a government for Nigeria is inadequate considering our programme. If you can increase that, it will be well appreciated. Our bond should grow stronger and become unbreakable," he said.

Regarding the $50 billion pledged by the Chinese government to support Africa, the Nigerian president stated that the continent's infrastructural needs would require more commitment. He urged a review of the amount to reflect the continent's reality.

Tinubu told the visiting minister, "I am happy you are part of China's highest decision-making body. We will want you to use your position to influence improved project funding.

"First, I say yes to the $50 billion support, and thank you for contributing to African growth. The infrastructural needs of Africa are greater than that, and we want to move as rapidly as our other counterparts.

"All share your vision of rapid development. Africa values the relationship with China, and we seek deeper collaboration for infrastructural development."

While calling on China to support Nigeria's bid for Permanent Seat in the United Nations Security Council, the president said, "You are a member of the UN Security Council. We want you to use your influence to ensure Nigeria secures the seat."

Tinubu thanked Jinping for his warm reception during his visit to China last year, and said Africa, particularly Nigeria, was prepared to meet development goals and contribute counterpart project funding.

According to Nigerian president, "We are ready to move and reach the various developmental goals. Due to our deliberation, we signed many MOUs and planned many action programmes.

"My visit during FOCAC was a good experience. We signed several comprehensive MOUs during the visit. We planned several programmes of action.

"As a result of that deliberation, I made sure that immediately after I returned, I appointed one of the best brains available to coordinate Nigeria-China relations, Mr Joseph Tegbe. He will work to actualise various MOUs and promote a greater understanding of developmental programmes.

"It is good that you came at such a critical time. My visit to China was a good experience. Once again, accept my sympathy for the earthquake in Tibet. It was a natural disaster that nobody expected. We commend your government for the rapid reaction to protect lives."

Foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, said while briefing newsmen at State House, in company with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that private military companies, no matter where they were coming from, were not the solution to Nigeria's security challenges.

Tuggar said, "Private military companies, as far as we are concerned, it doesn't matter whether they're from north, south, east, west. We don't think it is going to provide the panacea. But when you work with us, then we're able to lead others in solving the problem.

"Also, we want to work with countries like China in domesticating production of military equipment, both kinetic and non-kinetic. This is what we're looking for, so that we don't have to go out looking to procure because of the delays and so many rules and regulations, we need to be able to produce locally.

"Nigeria has consistently proved effective in leading other countries in our region, and I would even say, on the continent at large, in addressing challenges to peace and security, and we do this whenever we partner other countries and have their support, including major powers that are outside of our region, outside of Africa, and we appreciate that sort of approach.

"And this is why we work well with countries like China. Where we have a problem is whenever Nigeria is left out of such arrangements, it becomes more challenging.

"It's not just a one-off thing. it's not a fluke. It is because of Nigeria's place and position on the continent and in our region, and that's why we take a firm stand and say, let us work together towards solving our problems by ourselves. Let us shun this idea of allowing others to come in to solve our problems for us."

The minister added, "Nigeria is a very responsible country working with the constitution, and that's why, and we've never had any expansionist tendencies, which is why others reposed so much confidence in us and in our leadership.

"We will continue to work with countries such as China in addressing these challenges and rely on countries such as China, also, to work with us towards ensuring that private military companies' outside interference remains outside."

Welcoming the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar said the visit was building on the gains of the Forum on China, Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that took place in September 2024 and, importantly, Tinubu's state visit to China, which was widely adjudged very successful.

He said the Chinese minister's discussion with Tinubu centred on mutual economic and political interests, and the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) that were signed in numerous areas, like energy, communications, agriculture, finance, transportation, infrastructure and petrochemicals.

In his speech, Yi thanked Tinubu for appointing a Director General and Global Liaison on Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, to oversee the implementation of the MOUs for the rapid development of the Nigerian economy.

"I would like to thank Nigeria for abiding by the One-China principle, and we will continue to support Nigeria in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda, countering terrorism and ensuring regional security," he said.

Yi said Chinese investments in the country would focus on employment generation and infrastructure development. He added that the Chinese National Development Bank had started funding some development projects.

Yi said the Chinese government would support an African country in the UN Security Council, saying, "It was a historical injustice by the world that should be corrected.

"We stand with Africa, and we will not support a country that invades another country."

The foreign minister said China would welcome Nigeria's membership in the BRICS and participation in the global development mechanism.

He also said China fully supported Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), for a second term in office.

The minister lauded Tinubu for his visionary leadership and consistency in projecting Africa's needs, which required China's support.

He stated, "You brought Renewed Hope to the people of Nigeria. Your economy has sustained sound momentum, and Nigeria's global influence has steadily increased.

"Nigeria has played an important role in upholding regional peace and has become an important force for African stability.

"We congratulate Nigeria on its achievements and believe that, under your leadership, Nigeria will realise greater achievements."

During his interaction with Tuggar, Yi, who spoke through an interpreter, said through the strategic planning of Jinping and Tinubu, China-Nigeria relations had achieved three major outcomes.

Yi stated, "First, we have achieved a new leap in the characterisation of our relations, our two presidents jointly announced the elevation of China-Nigeria relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Second, we have worked together to establish a new platform. The first plenary session of the Intergovernmental Committee between China and Nigeria has been successfully held, contributing to the elevation in quality of our cooperation.

"Third, our cooperation at the international arena has reached new heights. Our two sides have coordinated closely in international and regional affairs and worked together for the collective rise, development and vitalisation of the Global South.

"Over more than half a century since the establishment of diplomatic ties, no matter how changes occur in the international landscape, China and Nigeria have always in the spirit of mutual respect and equality, deepened our friendship and pursued practical cooperation, setting a fine example of South-South cooperation, and an important exemplar of China-Africa cooperation."

Yi said with the guidance of the two presidents, the relationship between the two countries would continue to be strategic, exemplary, and provide momentum and confidence for high quality development of China-Africa cooperation and the modernisation of Africa.

"I believe that through the joint efforts of the two sides, the China-Nigeria, comprehensive strategic partnership will surely embrace an even brighter tomorrow," he said.

Fielding questions on the proposed currency swap agreement with China, the minister said it showed how well the country had carried out her financial cooperation and sustained its momentum.

The Chinese foreign minister sad, "With regard to Nigeria's wish to increase the line of the currency swap, we will favourably study and consider the issue, our cooperation is going well in many ways, in terms of finance.

"For instance, we welcome the panda bonds to be issued. We welcome Nigeria to issue panda bonds in China, because we have full confidence in Nigeria's credibility.

"And by issuing panda bonds, Nigeria will gain good revenue and the safety is guaranteed through financial support, we are working to contribute to Nigeria's infrastructure development, in particular railway.

"Just a few days ago, Chinese banks supported, through financial funds, the building of the phase three of the railway modernisation project, and it has been delivered. So, there are many details that are taking place between our cooperation."

On how China would contribute to upholding Africa's peace and stability, Yi said, "We all have the issue on the top of all of our minds. In the world today, only through global solidarity can we together respond to the various security challenges.

"At the FOCAC in Beijing Summit, President Xi Jinping announced six propositions and 10 partnership actions for China and Africa to jointly advance modernisation and peace and security are an important part of it.

"China would like to work with Africa to deliver on the global security initiative in Africa and together achieve a modernisation featuring peace and security and build an all-weather, China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

"China will firmly support Africans in addressing African issues in the African way. African people are the real masters of this continent. They have every wisdom, capability and right to resolve their own issues.

"China opposes foreign interference in the internal affairs of African countries. Firmly supports the African Union and the subregional organisations in playing a constructive role, supports major African countries in strengthening their leading positions and promoting the resolution of disagreements and disputes through dialogue and consultation and the settlement of hotspot issues through the political way.

"China will firmly support Africa in strengthening peace and security capacity building. We will work with Africa to establish a partnership for implementing the Global Security Initiative, or GSI, and make it a fine example of GSI cooperation.

"We will work to advance the partnership action for common security and provide one billion yuan of grants in military assistance to Africa and help train 6000 military personnel and 1000 police and law enforcement personnel for African countries.

"China will also continue to support the building of the African standby force and the rapid response forces and support African countries in carrying out counter terrorism peacekeeping operations.

"China will firmly support Africa in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, practicing true multilateralism and not letting power politics and bullyism find their place in Africa.

"At the United Nations Security Council, China's vote will always go to Africa, and we will continue to speak up for the legitimate voice of African countries at multilateral arena.

"As the second largest contributor to peacekeeping operations, China will continue to support the United Nations in carrying out peacekeeping operations in Africa."

Yi said Nigeria, being an important country in Africa and the chair of ECOWAS, played an important role in safeguarding peace and stability in West Africa and the Sahel region.

He said, "China supports Nigeria in rallying countries in the region to achieve strength through unity, to build synergy through reconciliation, and to promote security through cooperation, in order to achieve peace and stability in the region, and China, would like to make its contribution to the best of its ability to that end."

Earlier at a meeting with Tuggar, he said, "Nigeria is a major African country with global influence. It is an important member of the global South. As we work for Africa's peace and development, Nigeria plays an irreplaceable and important role.

"China has all along viewed and developed relations with Nigeria from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, hoping to further our solidarity and cooperation.

"We will continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, and as we both pursue development and vitalisation, continue to pursue cooperation for mutual benefit.

"Under the guidance of our two presidents, we have achieved abundant fruits in our cooperation across the board, delivering real benefits to our two peoples."

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Mr Joseph Tegbe, emphasised that the relationship between both countries was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership with the aim of building a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future and mutual prosperity.

He said, "Nigeria's partnership with China is a strategic one, aimed at driving economic growth and development."

He stated that one of Nigeria's primary goals was to address the trade imbalance between Nigeria and China, ensuring the trade partnership transforms into development partnership, with Nigeria becoming a net exporter to China by 2030.

Tegbe pointed out that China had been a reliable partner and Nigeria looked forward to deepening cooperation in areas, such as trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

He added that under the partnership, China would transition from being a mere trade partner to a development partner in the industrialisation of Nigeria.

"It is worth noting that industrialising Nigeria means industrialising 25 per cent of Africa. An economically sound and stable Nigeria signifies a prosperous continent of Africa," he said.

Ministry Seeks Review of National Defence Policy

The Ministry of Defence called for a review of national defence policy to enhance personnel welfare and guarantee national security.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, made the call during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, as part of his familiarisation tour of military establishments.

Aduda, last week, took over from the out gone Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Kana.

Speaking during the familiarisation tour of Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Aduda said he was aware that the defence policy was due for review, stating, "We will be working very closely to see how we can do that very quickly.

"A very important issue has been raised, to have civilian staff and officers move around the services to be able to have a better understanding of the very three strong arms of defence.

"The strategy arm, the operational arm and the tactical arm. We will see what we can do with that, perhaps the defence policy review may be an opportunity for us to begin to see how we can also take that out and make that available for them in public service rules as they also abound in public service rules.

"We will see how it will work together to also enhance service welfare. That is something that we are going to be very strong on going forward. We are very much aware of the very strong deficiencies we are having, especially in the area of housing."

He revealed that he was already having meetings in those areas to see how they could do things that might be a bit different, drawing from international best practices.

This, he said, was to have the armed forces better positioned to enjoy stronger welfare provisions in all areas.

Aduda stated, "Like I said to my colleague or my brother here, this is just a familiarisation tour. And very shortly, we will sit down to dig into issues. But one thing I must assure you is the Ministry of Defence is poised for the very kind permissions of both the ministers and my office to strongly collaborate with all the forces to see how we can together work to move things forward."

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, applauded the permanent secretary for the visit.