Monrovia — Former Assistant Agriculture Minister Alvin Wesseh has clarified that he has not been arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP). However, he claims that police officers have surrounded his home, making him feel unsafe.

Earlier reports suggested Wesseh had been arrested and was in police custody. However, during a live phone interview on the Spoon Network, Wesseh stated he was at home but alleged that security officers were encircling his residence.

According to Wesseh, he received intelligence suggesting that he and other members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) were accused of planning to disrupt President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA). He further alleged that police were planning to arrest him and detain him in an undisclosed location until the address was completed.

"There are security officers who came to my house to arrest me, according to information. Based on security intelligence, they claimed Alvin Wesseh and others are planning to mobilize and disrupt the SONA of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai," he said. "When I arrived, I saw groups of security agents, particularly from the LNP. They allegedly planned to arrest me and keep me in an undisclosed location."

He continued, "I am indoors. My house has been surrounded by the Liberia National Police. My life is under threat. As I speak to you, the officers are still around."

The police have yet to respond to Wesseh's allegations. However, Mo Ali, a senior government official and stalwart of the Unity Party, dismissed Wesseh's claims. Ali described them as part of a broader propaganda effort by the CDC to gain public sympathy.

"There is nobody after you, Alvin. Go and sleep," Ali said.