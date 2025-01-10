Nigeria: Opposition Won't Be Cowed By Threats - LP Committee

Labour Party Caretaker Committee, has insisted that "crossing the line" comment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the national publicity secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, poses a direct threat to the life, reputation, and business interests of Mr. Peter Obi.

The LP committee, while also noting that it constituted an affront to the principles of democracy, decency, and responsible political engagement, said the opposition will not be cowed or distracted by threats or intimidation.

Similarly, NADECO in the United State has condemned Morka's remark as being anti-democratic, appalling and dangerous.

A statement by president/CEO of NADECO USA, Lloyd F. Ukwu, said the APC and its representatives should "immediately cease incendiary rhetoric and focus on fostering a constructive dialogue that addresses the genuine needs and aspirations of Nigerians."

However, chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, said this in a statement condemning what she called Morka's "incendiary remarks during his appearance on national television on January 5, 2025.

Usman, in a statement said, " His statements not only pose a direct threat to the life, reputation, and business interests of Mr. Peter Obi but also constitute an affront to the principles of democracy, decency, and responsible political engagement."

She called on the APC to immediately issue a public apology to Obi and retract the offensive statements made by its National Publicity Secretary.

She said anything less would be a tacit endorsement of such reckless and dangerous behavior.

"Mr. Peter Obi, a man of impeccable character, has devoted his life to the service of Nigeria and the pursuit of good governance. He has consistently demonstrated that competence, merit, and respect for the rule of law should guide leadership.

"To attack him with baseless allegations and threats is an indication of the APC's inability to engage constructively on the issues that matter to Nigerians.

"Such inflammatory rhetoric has no place in our democracy. It undermines national unity, discourages productive political discourse, and endangers lives. We remind Mr. Felix Morka and the APC leadership that words have consequences. The Labour Party will hold them accountable for any harm that befalls Mr. Peter Obi or his associates.

"We urge security agencies to investigate this matter and ensure that those who use public platforms to incite violence or issue veiled threats are held to account. Political leaders must rise above pettiness and focus on addressing the pressing challenges facing our nation, including insecurity, unemployment, and economic instability.

"The Labour Party remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the values of transparency, justice, and inclusion. We will not be cowed or distracted by threats or intimidation. Mr. Peter Obi represents hope and progress for millions of Nigerians, and we will continue to stand by him in his pursuit of a better Nigeria."

She said leaders are expected to promote peace, unity, and responsible political dialogue.

"Let us not forget that the true measure of leadership lies in how we treat one another, even in the face of disagreement," she said.