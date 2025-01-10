Liberia: GOL Announces Launch of Arrest Agenda in Bassa

The process leading to the formulation of the AAID began in 2024, with nationwide consultations seeking to identify the aspirations, needs, and challenges of the people.

Monrovia, January 9, 2025: The Government of Liberia has set January 15, 2025, to officially launch its national development plan named the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Arrest stands for Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation and Tourism.

The government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has also announced the launching of the County Development Agenda (CDA) in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The government stated the launching of the AAID and the CDA, which are due this month, follows [a] series of discussions including tireless efforts regarding the government's development plan.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance said President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will lead the ceremonial unveiling of the development frameworks AAID and the CDA.

The development framework will mark a pivotal moment in the nation's journey toward sustainable, inclusive, and equitable development.

Finance officials told reporters on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, that the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development serves as Liberia's comprehensive roadmap for national transformation (2025-2029).

The AAID outlines an integrated approach to development that emphasizes the country's core priorities.

It focuses on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation & Health, and Tourism for all Liberians, particularly the most marginalized and vulnerable communities.

The MFDP officials disclose that the ARREST Agenda is the result of an extensive consultative process involving a diverse range of stakeholders from all of the fifteen counties.

Government Ministries, the Private Sector, Academia, Civil Society Organizations, Local Communities, and International Partners were included in the extensive consultative process.

The process leading to the formulation of the AAID began in 2024, with a series of nationwide consultations aimed at identifying the aspirations, needs, and challenges of the Liberian people.

The plan is designed to respond to the specific aspirations of the citizens of Liberia.

Further, it is designed to address key development challenges and leverage the country's unique resources for transformative growth.

"This inclusive process reflects Liberia's commitment to a democratic and transparent development agenda that prioritizes the well-being of all citizens, especially those in rural and underserved areas," the MFDP has said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to a Ministry, the event will bring together key figures from the Liberian government who will discuss the strategic priorities and operationalization of the plan.

Local Officials from across Liberia as well as representatives from Liberia's Development Partners, will also be in attendance, underscoring the broad-based support for this transformative agenda.

President Boakai will deliver the keynote address at the launch, emphasizing the critical role of national unity, collaboration, and collective action in the successful implementation of the ARREST Agenda.

At the launch of the AAID, it is expected that President Boakai will outline his vision for a prosperous and inclusive Liberia.