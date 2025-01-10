Liberia: CDC Alarms Death Plot Over Detained Partisans

-Demands their immediate release

Liberia's former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change is now in opposition alarms here over an alleged death threat from the governing Unity Party-led government against perceived political opponents and citizens, who are loudly exercising free speech and raising critical questions about poor governance of the state amid unbearable cost of living across the country.

The CDC says it is bringing to the attention of the Liberian populace and international partners what it calls the government's deployment of clandestine and war-time style harassment and arrest of perceived political opponents.

According to the party, the disturbing development follows series of arrests by the government, targeting its members and other citizens exercising their right to free speech here.

It complains that these individuals have allegedly fallen victim of a nefarious operation characterized by "arrest to kill," wherein they are detained in undisclosed locations and subjected to grotesque forms of mistreatment and torture by state authorities.

National Chairperson Atty. Janga Kowo says they demand the immediate release of Eric Susay, James Weah, and Andrew Sleh Lawson from Police cells, who he terms as innocent individuals arrested and subsequently detained for exercising their constitutional rights and free speech.

The party contends that their supporters were unjustly apprehended, something they believe evokes memories of Liberia's tumultuous past and signals a resurgence of authoritarian methods that once plagued the nation while demanding that the government produces their living bodies immediately.

"The CDC demands the immediate release of the living bodies of those clandestinely arrested. The unlawful detention of citizens, particularly following peaceful demonstrations, represents a significant violation of Liberia's constitution and an infringement upon the fundamental rights of its citizens, including their right to free movement. The surveillance, targeting, and subsequent arrest of these individuals not only foster an environment of fear and insecurity but also signify a disheartening trend where the state resorts to repression rather than open dialogue", Atty. Kowo laments.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing the three Liberians have filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus to the first judicial circuit, criminal assizes "C" of Montserrado county, Liberia, sitting in its November term before his Honor A. Blamo Dixon, resident circuit judge presiding, for the release of Eric Sasay, James Weah and Andrew Sleh.

The case involves the three Liberians and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, Republic of Liberia and all those operating under the scope of the Minister's authority RESPONDENTS.

"Petition for writ of habeas corpus Republic of Liberia, to the above-named respondents in the above-entitled cause of action, greetings: you are hereby commanded to produce the living bodies of Eric Sasay, James Weah, and Andrew Sleh presently detained at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police, together with the cause of such detention before the first judicial criminal assizes "C" for Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, sitting in its November term, A. D. 2024, at the Circuit Courthouse, Temple of Justice building, Monrovia, Liberia, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the precise hour of 11:30a.m, so that his honor, the presiding judge may make such judgment as the court seems it just concerning the detention or withholding of the above-named petitioner", the writ issued by the court orders.

However, speaking further, Chairman Kowo laments that the excessive and brutal force employed against peaceful assemblies raises serious ethical concerns regarding the government's respect for civil liberties, adding that such tactics threaten the safety of citizens and undermine the core democratic principles upon which Liberia stands.

"In light of these distressing occurrences, it is imperative that the authorities are held accountable for their alleged abuses of power. CDC fears that those arrested might either be killed or transferred to a hostile country as has been the pattern with other arrested, as in the case of Sheriff and others who were traded for 10 pick-ups by the Boakai Administration to a despotic regime", he states.

He says the party also condemns the death of two Liberians in Lofa County under mysterious circumstances.

According to him, the increasing wave of mysterious deaths points to a clear lack of security in the country and calls on the government to ensure security and protection of citizens and speedy investigations and prosecution of perpetrators.

"The CDC remains ready to pursue any action - both legal and political, to ensure the safe release of citizens who are illegally arrested. CDC is forever committed to upholding the right to free speech and movement without fear of retribution. As we navigate this critical moment in Liberia's history, we must collectively uphold the principles of democracy and justice, advocating for a transparent and accountable governance structure that respects the rights of all individuals", the once-ruling party underscores.