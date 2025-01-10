Liberia: Govt to Allocate U.S.$79,000 for New Buses At Straz-Sinje Technical College

The buses are expected to significantly ease the challenges faced by the students and faculty in commuting to and from the UL Sinje campus.

By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, January 9, 2025: The Liberian government is providing two new 17-seater buses worth US$79,000 to the David A. Straz-Sinje Technical and Vocational College at the University of Liberia (UL) to improve transportation for students and staff.

These buses are expected to significantly ease the challenges faced by the students and faculty in commuting to and from the college, which is located in a rural area with limited transportation options.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, the Acting President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, accompanied by the University's Interim Management Team visited the campus to assess the condition of its facilities and structure.

The visit aimed to identify and address critical issues of the institution in preparation for the resumption of classes following an extended closure.

During the tour, Dr. Conteh observed significant structural and logistical challenges, including leaking buildings, equipment shortages, limited faculty space, and poor road conditions leading to the campus.

At the end of the tour, he pledged to address these issues, with a focus on resolving the transportation challenges that he believes could delay the resumption of classes.

Shortly after, he announced a bid to procure two buses to facilitate commuting for students and staff.

Speaking at a press briefing in Monrovia on Tuesday, January 6, 2025, Dr. Conteh confirmed that the procurement process had been completed and that the two new buses valued at US$79,000 would soon be presented to the campus, signaling a step forward in creating a conducive learning environment.

"We have been working closely with students to address their concerns," Dr. Conteh said.

"The resumption of classes and planned renovations on the campuses will help alleviate their fears and provide a more amicable learning environment."

For this reason, he explained, the University has completed the procurement process for the two buses and will soon be presenting it to the campus.

Dr. Conteh underscored the University of Liberia's dedication to enhancing student life across all its campuses.

He emphasized that 25% of his time on campus was directed toward fostering student engagement.

As part of these efforts, the university organized a retreat for leaders of all student political parties.

This event provided a platform for dialogue and collaboration, culminating in the signing of the "Fendall Declaration."

Through this declaration, the student leaders committed to promoting peace and fostering a spirit of cooperation within the university community.

"We worked with students to address their concerns and hope that the resumption of classes and planned work on the comprehensive renovation of the campuses will address their fears of providing an amicable learning environment," he stated.

"We have also been engaged in improving student activities for a new path for student life on all campuses. We have spent 25 percent of my time engaging students."

"And we had a retreat for all student leaders organized by our Office for Student Affairs during which all parties signed the Fendall Declaration."

When questioned about the enforcement of the declaration, Dr. Conteh stated that any violations would be dealt with according to the student handbook.

Meanwhile, the David A. Straz-Sinje Technical and Vocational College is one of the undergraduate colleges of the University of Liberia.

It is located a few miles east of Sinje Town in Garwula District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The campus was donated to the University of Liberia through a grant from the late American philanthropist David A. Straz, following appeals from local citizens during a visit by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to Grand Cape Mount County.

Situated on 1,000 acres of land secured from five communities--Sinje, Laagor, Gohn, Manivalor, and Konoma--the institution was established to meet the diverse educational needs of rural counties, particularly Grand Cape Mount County in the Western Region.

Dedicated on July 23, 2012, by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the college has Since then been preparing students for the job market, self-employment, and potential transfer to university colleges for further education.