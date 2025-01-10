Liberia: MFDP Kicks Off Budget Execution Workshop Today

The three-day workshop will help ensure that public funds are used effectively to meet the needs of citizens and support the government's broader development goals.

Monrovia, January 9, 2025: The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) is set to host a comprehensive workshop for the effective execution of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Budget with key spending entities.

The workshop aims to strengthen the effectiveness of the 2025 budget execution and public service delivery.

The workshop, according to the MFDP, takes place at the famous Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo from January 9-11, 2025.

The three-day intensive workshop, according to MFD, P, is designed to refresh and deepen the understanding of policymakers and technical staff from spending entities on key fiscal rules, budget execution procedures, monitoring, and reporting.

"This initiative is critical to enhancing the capacity of spending entities to execute their budgets efficiently and responsibly," the Ministry said.

By equipping participants with the necessary knowledge and tools, the workshop will help ensure that public funds are used effectively to meet the needs of citizens while supporting the government's broader development goals.

The objectives of the workshop are to ensure the FY2025 budget is executed in alignment with the approved National Budget.

It's also intended to deepen the understanding of fiscal rules, policies, processes, and procedures associated with budget execution, monitoring, and reporting.

It seeks to strengthen the capacity of spending entities to deliver timely and responsible financial and performance reports

Further, it will foster better inter- and intra-ministerial coordination to promote the efficient, accountable, and responsible use of public funds.

The workshop will bring together a total of 596 participants, including officials from 108 spending entities.

The first two days of the workshop will focus on all participants, while the final day will specifically target spending entities responsible for implementing projects.