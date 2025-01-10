Liberia: Deputy Minister Sando Condemns Violence in Lofa County

Deputy Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Daniel O. Sando, has strongly condemned the recent acts of violence in Lofa County, particularly the burning of a police station and court facility.

He made the statement on Thursday, January 9, 2025 during a press briefing at the Ministry's press briefing.

Minister Sando emphasized that such actions have no place in Liberia's democratic society and warned that perpetrators will face justice.

"This nation is governed by laws, not individuals," Sando stated firmly. He stressed that Liberia has made significant strides since its civil war and urged citizens to uphold peace and avoid violence as a means of resolving disputes. "Violence is not the answer," he reiterated.

The Deputy Minister called on Liberians to reflect on past mistakes and work together to avoid a repetition of the challenges faced under previous administrations. He pointed out that the foundation for national peace and progress lies in respecting the rule of law.

Minister Sando criticized the administration of former President George Weah, describing it as a period marred by corruption, with leaders prioritizing personal wealth over the welfare of citizens. "The economy suffered under the past government, but today, under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, we see stability," Sando said, highlighting improvements in timely salary payments for civil servants and increased confidence from international partners.

The Deputy Minister commended the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, led by Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, for restoring Liberia's credibility on the global stage. He expressed optimism about Liberia's current trajectory, emphasizing that sustained progress depends on strict adherence to the rule of law.

Addressing road safety, Sando called on truck drivers, motorcyclists, and other road users to exercise caution to prevent accidents and loss of life. He also stressed the importance of respecting the Liberia National Police (LNP), describing them as essential for maintaining law and order.

"If you disrespect the police, who will come to your rescue as a citizen? The police must be respected at all levels to ensure the safety and security of everyone," Sando stated.

Deputy Minister Sando reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a better Liberia for all, emphasizing that progress is achievable only through respect for the law. He urged citizens to work together to build a peaceful and prosperous future.