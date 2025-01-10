Liberia: Embracing Change and Opportunity - Perspective On the Appointment of Layli Maparyan, Ph.D., As the 16th President of the University of Liberia

On January 4, 2025, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boikai, President of the Republic of Liberia and Visitor to the University, appointed Layli Maparyan, Ph.D., an accomplished American scholar currently serving as Executive Director of the Wellesley Centers for Women, as the 16th President of the University of Liberia (Frontpage Africa, 2024).

The appointment which came after a period of vetting and endorsement by the UL Board of Trustees, has sparked a variety of reactions, mainly due to two significant concerns:

first, Dr. Maparyan is a non-Liberian, which raises questions about her understanding of the local socio-political landscape and the potential for cultural misunderstandings;

second, the University of Liberia operates within a historically complex political framework that may be challenging for someone without deep local roots to navigate effectively. Critics argue that her foreign status could lead to resistance from stakeholders--including faculty, students, and alumni--who may feel a sense of nationalism or concern over local representation.

While some may express differing opinions, my evaluation leads me to a different conclusion.

Dr. Maparyan brings a wealth of academic expertise along with a strong commitment to social justice, equity, and diversity--values that align closely with the enduring demands of the student and faculty movement for 'social justice, academic freedom, and peace" at the University of Liberia. Her extensive scholarly work, including over 20 book chapters, journal articles, and online publications, positions her to elevate the University of Liberia's academic reputation significantly. If harnessed effectively, her interdisciplinary experience can inspire both faculty and students to engage in impactful research, moving away from traditional practices that have often compromised academic integrity.

Dr. Maparyan's dedication to community engagement through advocacy for marginalized voices aligns perfectly with the mission of the University of Liberia. Her focus on intersectionalism could help develop programs that support diverse student populations, including those with disabilities--an area that has been historically under-served for over 160 years. Moreover, her extensive global network, evidenced by numerous international grants and fellowships, can enhance collaboration with other institutions and attract essential funding for research initiatives.

One of Dr. Maparyan's most significant advantages is her outsider status in Liberian politics. Unlike many past university presidents who have faced pressure of all kinds to compromise their integrity for political gain, she is not beholden to local political agendas, a reality that I think would allow her to advocate vigorously for the university's needs without fear of political repercussions. This independence could be crucial in addressing the entrenched issues of corruption and academic fraud that have plagued the University of Liberia.

Literature on effective university leadership, such as Kezar's "Higher Education Administration for Social Justice and Equity" and McCauley & Hezlett's assessment of leadership development, supports the notion that Dr. Maparyan possesses the essential qualities needed for university leadership at this critical juncture. (Kezar, 2019, McCauley, & Hezlett, 2001).

However, her greatest challenge may be overcoming "Resistance to Change." Faculty, staff, and students accustomed to existing systems may resist her innovative approaches, particularly in an environment characterized by corruption and academic fraud.

A Call for Full shift to the American Education System

On another note, Given President Boakai's recent appointments and initiatives in the education sector, there seems to be a clear commitment to reform the education sector based on American Standards.

Notably, the appointment of Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, a distinguished Liberian who has advanced as an American higher education administrator to the position of the Minister of Education in Liberia, alongside Dr. Layli Maparyan, Ph.D., an accomplished American scholar as the President of the University of Liberia, underscores this commitment.

Additionally, the controversial signing of the NEKOTEH $25 million scholarship scheme 'aimed at enhancing access for Liberian students to American STEM institutions', reflecting President Boikai's strong belief in the efficacy of the American education system.

Now is the opportune moment for Liberia to make a bold and transformative leap towards the total adoption of the American Education System. This shift will present a unique opportunity to significantly enhance the educational framework of Liberia. By fully embracing an American-style education system, Liberia can cultivate a more skilled and competitive workforce while also promoting social equity.

Such an approach not only aligns with Liberia's longstanding ties to the United States but also positions the nation to benefit from proven educational practices that can lead to lasting societal advancement.

To facilitate this transition, the Ministry of Education and the University of Liberia must undertake several pivotal actions:

The Ministry of Education:

· Curriculum Transformation: Shift from a basic literacy and numeracy focus and adopt US diverse curriculum that includes critical thinking, arts, sciences, and vocational training.

· Pedagogical Shift: Train teachers through mentorship initiatives that transition them from traditional teacher-centered approaches to student-centered learning that encourages participation and collaboration.

· Assessment Reforms: Implement a mix of US formative and summative assessments at 3rd, 6th and 9th grades and move away from high-stakes exams to a more comprehensive evaluation system.

· Teacher Development: Enhance continuous professional development opportunities for educators, focusing on innovative teaching practices.

· Resource Accessibility: Improve access to educational resources, infrastructure, and technology, ensuring that schools are well-funded.

The University of Liberia:

· Holistic Admission Standards: Establish admission criteria that consider a range of factors beyond standardized test scores, such as GPAs, extracurricular activities and personal essays.

· Active Learning Approaches: Encourage teaching methods that promote active learning, group projects, and research-based assignments.

· Global Engagement: Foster a diverse academic environment by focusing on exchange programs and international student enrollment.

In conclusion, Dr. Layli Maparyan's appointment as President of the University of Liberia represents a pivotal moment in the institution's history.

Although challenges such as cultural understanding and institutional resistance are likely, her exceptional qualifications, dedication to social justice and advocacy, and independence from local political influences position her as a catalyst for change.

Moreover, the President's commitment to reforming the education sector through his appointments and initiatives leaning toward American standards, highlights the importance of adopting an American-style education system.

This approach will help avoid unnecessary repetition of past efforts, ultimately enhancing Liberia's educational landscape and fostering a more equitable and skilled society.