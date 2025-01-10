Liberia: UL Faculty Association Urges New President to Address Mounting Challenges

Monrovia — The leadership of the University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA) has issued a reminder to the newly appointed 16th President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Layli Philips Maparyan, highlighting the critical need to address the significant challenges associated with her new role.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recently appointed Dr. Maparyan following her approval by the university's Board of Trustees, in line with the institution's charter. An Executive Mansion press statement expressed confidence in her leadership abilities and integrity.

In a press release signed by Eric T. S. Patten, Secretary-General of ULFASA, on the evening of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the association congratulated Dr. Maparyan on her appointment by President Boakai.

ULFASA commended the University of Liberia Presidential Search Committee for conducting what it described as a rigorous and transparent vetting process that ultimately selected Dr. Maparyan as the most suitable candidate to lead the institution at a critical time.

"The leadership of ULFASA notes the enormous task of becoming UL President, especially as the university faces challenges affecting faculty, staff, and students," the release emphasized.

Students, faculty members, staff, and the general public now look to Dr. Maparyan to provide the transformative leadership needed to address longstanding issues that have hindered learning activities at the university for years.

In mid-June 2024, ULFASA ceased all teaching activities, citing unpaid salaries for part-time lecturers and deplorable working conditions. This decision followed a unanimous vote during a General Assembly at the university's Capitol Hill campus in Monrovia.

Amid frustrations with the leadership of Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, the immediate former president, faculty and staff demanded his resignation and replacement, vowing not to return to the classroom until their grievances were addressed.

ULFASA President Dr. Edna Johnny stated at the time that repeated discussions with the administration had failed to yield solutions. Key concerns included the prolonged non-payment of part-time lecturers, inadequate transportation for staff, and poor infrastructure, such as the lack of ceiling tiles and proper sanitary facilities at the Fendell campus. Additionally, unsafe working conditions were exacerbated by violent student protests.

As many of these challenges persist, Dr. Maparyan's administration inherits a daunting task, which ULFASA has been quick to underscore.

However, the association expressed optimism, stating that overcoming these challenges and implementing reforms would require careful planning, strategic decision-making, and effective execution for the university's growth.

"In these times, ULFASA pledges its support to the new president and avails itself as a progressive partner in addressing the daunting challenges that have plagued the UL over time," the release said.

ULFASA reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders to find workable and long-term solutions to the pressing issues affecting faculty, staff, and students.

The leadership also urged its members to remain calm as discussions to resolve welfare issues continue.