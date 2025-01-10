Liberia: SUP Welcomes New UL President

Monrovia — The Student Unification Party (SUP) at the University of Liberia has officially welcomed the appointment of Dr. Layli Maparyan as the new president of the University of Liberia (UL). While acknowledging her appointment as a significant development, SUP noted that true transformation at the University hinges on the government's commitment to providing adequate resources and support for meaningful administrative reforms.

SUP Chairperson Sylvester Wheeler, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, praised Dr. Maparyan's potential to bring improvements to the University but stressed that her role as an agent of the Liberian presidency comes with profound responsibilities. SUP cautioned that while Dr. Maparyan holds authority over the institution, her leadership will be closely monitored. "SUP will hold Dr. Maparyan accountable for any action of the State that undermines infrastructure and academic improvement at the University. SUP remains uncompromising on this position," the statement read.

Dr. Maparyan's appointment has sparked diverse reactions. While some argue that there are more qualified Liberians capable of taking up such a post, others believe her leadership will bring much-needed transformation to the University, given her credentials and experience.

In its statement, SUP reiterated its long-standing commitment to challenging policies that negatively impact society, regardless of the individuals or entities involved. "SUP's disagreements with people and institutions over the years are not based on color or race but instead on policy differences. SUP does not see color or race but opposes draconian policies and societal ills."

The student revolutionary party highlighted its historical role in mobilizing Liberians against colonialism, imperialism, and one-party rule, underscoring that its mission is rooted in advancing societal change through policy advocacy.

SUP reaffirmed its belief that factors such as race, skin color, nationality, or tribal affiliations should not hinder anyone's ability to contribute to society. The party argued that actions, not appearances, should determine one's role in society. "When we confront colonists or imperialists, we identify them by their actions and interactions with us," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, criticized key political figures, President Joseph Boakai, Vice Presidnet Jeremiah Koung, former President George Weah, and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, accusing them of undermining the education system, looting state resources, and impoverishing Liberians. "Although they appear like us, their vision for change diverges significantly from our aspirations. Their behaviors and political actions indicate they are the true oppressors of students and the masses."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The vanguard Student Unification Party pledged to continue advocating for the rights of students and the masses, standing firm against reactionary policies. The party's commitment to its principles, described as "massescracy," remains unwavering.