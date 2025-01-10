Liberia: Minnaert Returns As FC Fassell Succumb to Two Defeats

Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert returned to the dugout as FC Fassell suffered a 1-0 defeat to Paynesville FC on Wednesday, marking their second loss in four days at the Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

At the same venue on Sunday, the 'Soccer Missionaries' endured their first defeat of the season in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division League, falling 4-3 to Mighty Barrolle. That game saw Minnaert absent from the touchline due to a suspension related to questions over the legitimacy of his UEFA Pro License.

Despite an impressive 13-match unbeaten streak, some football pundits attributed FC Fassell's defeat to Mighty Barrolle to Minnaert's absence. However, his return to the sidelines coincided with the team's second loss of the season. FC Fassell now leads Discoveries SA by just one point. Discoveries SA boosted their tally to 30 points after 15 matches with a commanding 4-2 victory over Shaita FC at the Tusa Field.

Minnaert was not permitted to stand on the sidelines for Sunday's match after the LFA Competition Department raised concerns about the validity of his coaching license. The LFA had notified FC Fassell about the issue, but the club reportedly failed to respond in time.

According to an LFA communication, Minnaert's UEFA Pro License, submitted at the start of the season, had expired, and a renewed copy was requested. "The coach's license had expired, so we informed the club," LFA Head of Competition Joel Freeman told The Liberian Investigator. "They sent the new copy, but it was in Spanish, so we needed to verify it before allowing him back on the touchline. That's the rule."

Minnaert holds a UEFA Pro License, one of the highest coaching qualifications, issued by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The minimum requirement for a head coach in the LFA First Division is a CAF License B or its equivalent from another recognized confederation.

Speaking with journalists, Minnaert explained that he had sent a verification letter from the Spanish Federation to the LFA on Friday, January 3, 2025, but faced difficulties in following up. "I tried reaching out, but unfortunately, everyone's phone was switched off," he said.

Minnaert criticized the timing of the LFA's inquiry, noting that the verification email to the Spanish Federation was sent on January 2, when many were still on holiday. "That email should have been sent on December 2," he remarked, adding that the situation was far from normal.