Liberia: Glassco Declares War On LFA, Vows Court Action and Protests in 2025

With just 16 months remaining until the highly anticipated Liberia Football Association (LFA) Elective Congress in 2026, Senior Female Professional President Emmett Stages Glassco has pledged to take a radical stance against the local football governing body.

Speaking as a guest on Freedom FM's sports show on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Glassco announced that 2025 would be marked by court actions and protests targeting the LFA. He accused the association of persecuting clubs that do not support LFA President Mustapha I. Raji's bid for a third term.

Glassco's statement follows the LFA's recent decision to impose a US$10,000 fine on second-division club Jubilee FC for allegedly submitting fraudulent business registration documents during the club licensing process for the 2024/2025 season. He argued that the LFA's move to overturn the First Instance Board's (FIB) initial fine of US$1,000 was a calculated attack against dissenting clubs critical of the association's management under Raji's leadership.

"We will not allow this nightmare to overrun our football. Many days will be spent in court or staging protests to let the world know what is happening to our football," Glassco declared passionately.

He further criticized what he described as the poor management of football in the country under Raji's administration, blaming it for the perceived decline of the sport. "These current football administrators are not managing our football programs well," he said.

Glassco alleged that the current leadership was prioritizing personal and club-specific interests over the development of Liberia's football leagues. "They are more focused on protecting their clubs rather than improving the standard of football in this country," he asserted.

In response, LFA Secretary General Emmett Crayton defended the fine imposed on Jubilee FC. Speaking from his office in Congo Town, Crayton dismissed allegations of a witch-hunt, stating that the penalty was in line with the Club Licensing Revised Book of Sanctions for the 2024/2025 season. He emphasized that Jubilee FC had been one of the first clubs to vote in favor of the new regulations.

"How can people say we are witch-hunting the club when they violated the laws on the books?" Crayton questioned.

He also expressed disappointment that a club with strong church affiliations would be involved in presenting fake documents and forging government signatures. "It is shocking to see a church-rooted institution engaging in such actions to achieve its goals," he said.