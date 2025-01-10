Nigeria: Unregulated Social Media Use Responsible for Abuse - Islamic Group

An Islamic group, Academy of Islamic Propagation, ACADIP, has disclosed that not regulating the usage of social media in the country is responsible for the abuse of the platforms by users.

Speaking at a press conference, heralding the activities marking the 30th anniversary of ACADIP, in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, Founder and President of the group, Yusuf Adepoju stressed that leaving the space unchecked would continue to subject it to abuse.

He also disclosed that since the inception of the group 30 years ago, it has attracted 15,000 revert to Islam in Europe, America, Nigeria among other countries.

"On the issue of social media, we're using social media unrestrictedly, There is no regulation for social media and that is why it is being abused. By the time you listen and watch videos on several platforms, you know when people are crossing the legal lines. The ones that is aimed at defamation and many other illegalities.

"And let me tell you that I and ACADIP as a body have also suffered attacked severally, but we have a way to protect ourselves and that is why it is not so much.

According to him, "the Academy of Islamic Propagation ACADIP has grown in the past 30 years in leaps and bounds.It has thus made a significant impact on consolidating Muslims belief in Islam and led to a better understanding of other faiths.

"Notably, the group has recorded no fewer than 15,000 reverts and returnees to Islam globally and still counting. It is therefore not an understatement to conclude that ACADIP has steadily transformed, Into a beacon of hope for millions of hopeless individuals and provided a safe haven or, better still, a sanctuary for numerous truth-seekers across the globe.

"Today, ACADIP's influence has spread to over 25 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Middle East..."