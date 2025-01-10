Nigeria: Need for Proper Implementation of the Cybercrime Act

For some time now, the issue of cyber attacks on institutions that form the nucleus of the economy as well as prominent persons has been in the front burner of public discourse. The reason for this is not far-fetched.

Reports of several billions lost and valuable personal and government data stolen during these attacks have become truly alarming. From banking to the telecommunications sectors and government agencies, mounting reports of losses have put Nigeria on an embarrassing spot as a country where the most outrageous cyber heist can happen.

Apart from banks which are the main targets of cyber criminals, it is equally confounding that key government agencies like the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC; the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA; the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC; and even the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, have at one time or the other reported to have had their privacies breached.

Although each report is always followed by a well-crafted statement of denial, certain occurrences in the security settings of these organisations at such times also suggested there is never a smoke without fire.

Just recently, the Nationally Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, graciously admitted that Nigeria is grappling with how to keep its cyberspace safe and secure. At the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre's workshop for policy makers and sector regulators on critical national information infrastructure protection and resilience in Abuja last December, Ribadu revealed that there are consistent attacks on the military networks, national database and digital systems, among others.

He added: "We are also confronted with threats of online financial scams and fraud perpetrated by nefarious individuals and groups within and outside the country, which is persistently denting our economy and indeed our international image".

But the irony is that Nigeria has the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention, and other related offences) Amendment Act, 2024 in place. It was enacted primarily to protect the cyberspace by spelling out penalties (including imprisonment and fines) for those who indulge in activities capable of breaching cybersecurity.

There is also the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, 2019, with the aim to protect personal data and ensure its secure processing. The Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order 2024, introduced by the present administration, also emphasises the importance of protecting critical infrastructure, including financial institutions and government agencies.

However, implementing these regulations remains a challenge, resulting in why common threats like ransomware and malware attacks ravage our country. Frequent breaching of a country's cyber security is a most worrisome development. The consequences of such are dire.

That is why government and its relevant agencies should rise to the occasion by taking steps to plug our porous cyberspace.

Indeed, this is the time to put in place appropriate cybersecurity measures and aggressively push for robust implementation and enforcement of our laws to achieve this purpose.

Enforcement of cybercrime regulations shouldn't end in hounding down social media commentators whose opinions run contrary to government expectations. It goes beyond that.

The Federal Government should urgently rally organisations and individuals, not only as partners in implementing effective enforcement of cybersecurity laws and regulations, but to also raise public awareness about the problem and its destructive effects on the country and its people.